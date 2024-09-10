Stand out or stay unseen.
CANADA: New Food Hall Opens in Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's TIFF Partnership, Car Free Days Vancouver, and More

September 10, 2024

EDMONTON: On Sept. 14, Kinsmen Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to the Kinsmen Club of Edmonton Clubhouse Field, nestled in Edmonton’s River Valley under the High Level Bridge. Visitors can taste their way through over 20 local breweries, wineries, and distilleries and enjoy music and food trucks.

MONTREAL: Le Fou Fou, the European-style food hall in the heart of the new Royalmount development, is now open. It features two a la carte restaurants, 10 culinary concepts, and three individually themed bars. Year-round special programming will include culinary collaborations, live musical performances, art showcases, cultural event screenings, and more. The inaugural Punch Brunch series, launching on weekends this fall, features decadent brunch menu items from each vendor served with communal punch bowls.

TORONTO: On Sept. 21, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will host its inaugural Girls Take Flight, a free event designed to inspire and empower girls and underrepresented groups to explore careers in aviation and aerospace. Through hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, and talks from industry professionals, participants will gain valuable insights and motivation to consider these rewarding careers.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto announced its partnership with the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) presented by Rogers, transforming the hotel into a hub of cinematic glamour and excitement throughout the festival. This year, the flagship property will once again serve as a key location for attendees. On Sept. 3, Rogers and TIFF, in collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, hosted a VIP kickoff event at d|bar by chef Daniel Boulud to mark the start of the festival with a ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet for the first time as an official TIFF event. 

VANCOUVER: Car Free Day Vancouver, taking place Sept. 15, celebrates diversity, sustainability, creativity, and connection. The event is a community-led and -created festival. The multisite annual festival transforms busy streets into vibrant public spaces, bringing artists, performers, local businesses, and communities together.

