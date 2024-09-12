DENVER: This week, Michelin recognized 28 Denver restaurants in the second year of its Michelin Guide Colorado. In addition to a host of returning awarded restaurants, Michelin awarded Alma Fonda Fina one star and MAKfam a Bib Gourmand, and named both Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton as newly recommended restaurants.

ITHACA, N.Y.: ASM Global opened Ithaca Downtown Conference Center, the first fully electric conference center in the U.S. Its sustainability features include an all-electric, full-production kitchen; air-source heat pumps for space heating, cooling, and domestic hot water; energy-efficient lighting; a robust composting system; and an efficient recycling program.

MIAMI: Redwood Art Group announced its return to Wynwood Arts District with its flagship art fairs, two of the longest-running fairs during Miami Art Week. Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will return to Mana Wynwood Convention Center, offering "two fairs under one roof” for both exhibitors and art enthusiasts during this year’s Miami Art Week, taking place Dec. 4-8 at Mana Wynwood.

PHOENIX: Chase Field will host the inaugural November Nights music festival on Nov. 16. Alternative rock legends Weezer will headline a lineup featuring Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

PORTLAND, ORE.: Jon Hixon has been named the new senior vice president of business strategy for Travel Portland. He will work with Travel Portland’s convention sales and services teams to bring diverse and economically impactful convention customers to the Portland community. Hixon has worked in the travel industry for 30 years, most recently with Indiana’s Visit Indy as a managing director of sales.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]