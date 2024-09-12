Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

US: Michelin Stars in Denver, First Fully Electric Conference Center in the U.S., Travel Portland's New Hire, and More

September 12, 2024

DENVER: This week, Michelin recognized 28 Denver restaurants in the second year of its Michelin Guide Colorado. In addition to a host of returning awarded restaurants, Michelin awarded Alma Fonda Fina one star and MAKfam a Bib Gourmand, and named both Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton as newly recommended restaurants.

ITHACA, N.Y.: ASM Global opened Ithaca Downtown Conference Center, the first fully electric conference center in the U.S. Its sustainability features include an all-electric, full-production kitchen; air-source heat pumps for space heating, cooling, and domestic hot water; energy-efficient lighting; a robust composting system; and an efficient recycling program. 

MIAMI: Redwood Art Group announced its return to Wynwood Arts District with its flagship art fairs, two of the longest-running fairs during Miami Art Week. Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will return to Mana Wynwood Convention Center, offering "two fairs under one roof” for both exhibitors and art enthusiasts during this year’s Miami Art Week, taking place Dec. 4-8 at Mana Wynwood.

PHOENIX: Chase Field will host the inaugural November Nights music festival on Nov. 16. Alternative rock legends Weezer will headline a lineup featuring Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

PORTLAND, ORE.: Jon Hixon has been named the new senior vice president of business strategy for Travel Portland. He will work with Travel Portland’s convention sales and services teams to bring diverse and economically impactful convention customers to the Portland community. Hixon has worked in the travel industry for 30 years, most recently with Indiana’s Visit Indy as a managing director of sales. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024, Hôtel Château Laurier Québec's Renovation, Cruise Season in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Food Hall Opens in Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's TIFF Partnership, Car Free Days Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Baltimore Hotel Workers on Strike, World Bar Flair Competition, Downtown Salt Lake City Hotel Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024, Hôtel Château Laurier Québec's Renovation, Cruise Season in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Food Hall Opens in Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's TIFF Partnership, Car Free Days Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Baltimore Hotel Workers on Strike, World Bar Flair Competition, Downtown Salt Lake City Hotel Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tech-Led Conference Business in Ottawa, Liberty Entertainment Group's New Venue, Bike the Night in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Nteractive's New CEO, Eataly Las Vegas' Wine Experiences, Visit Tampa Bay’s New Activation, and More
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Laval's Government Support, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, Cineplex Community Day, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Renovation, Monterey Beach Hotel Opens, PHLCVB Publishes New Guides for Event Profs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Port Day in Montreal, The Word on the Street Festival, Destination Canada's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SoCom, CiderFeast NYC, Echo Experiential, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Craft Beer Week, Toronto Waterfront Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The LINE San Francisco's New Chef, Visit Seattle's New CMO, a White House Immersive Experience, and More
Page 1 of 135
Next Page