NATIONAL: The 30 nominees for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 were unveiled this week, celebrating new culinary talent across Canada. Since 2002, Air Canada has championed the country's distinct culinary scene through the longest-running Canadian restaurant ranking and its signature program, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants. This year's top 10 ranking will be unveiled on Nov. 4.

MONTREAL: E=mc2 events and fuze entertainment are joining forces with the SÉNIK Group, aiming to create a powerhouse that will redefine how events are experienced across North America and beyond. Together they plan to provide impactful live events and productions, groundbreaking conferences, world-class entertainment, and luxury bespoke incentives and meetings.

The cruise season is in full swing at the Port of Montreal. The peak of the 2024 cruise season got underway on Sept. 1 when the Hamburg docked and will continue until Oct. 28 when Oceania Cruises' Insignia and Nautica arrive. In all, this season will feature 28 prestigious ships and welcome more than 30,000 passengers.

QUEBEC CITY: Hôtel Château Laurier Québec announced the completion of a major $4.5 million renovation. Of the hotel's 271 rooms, 88 have been completely renovated and renamed "Timeless Rooms." These spaces boast wood furniture made in Québec by Meubles Saint-Damase, a longtime partner of the establishment. Some of the new rooms are also equipped with gas fireplaces and large bathtubs.

TORONTO: Renowned Canadian wine journalist, award-winning author, and global influencer Liz Palmer has been selected as a keynote speaker for the eighth UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism, taking place Sept. 12 in Yerevan, Armenia. Palmer will present a keynote titled "Strategies for Crafting and Preserving a Strong Digital Brand for the Wine Tourism Industry." Drawing on her extensive expertise in wine journalism and digital marketing, Palmer will offer wine tourism stakeholders and delegates 10 key strategies for strengthening their digital brands.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]