Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

CANADA: Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024, Hôtel Château Laurier Québec's Renovation, Cruise Season in Montreal, and More

September 12, 2024

NATIONAL: The 30 nominees for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 were unveiled this week, celebrating new culinary talent across Canada. Since 2002, Air Canada has championed the country's distinct culinary scene through the longest-running Canadian restaurant ranking and its signature program, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants. This year's top 10 ranking will be unveiled on Nov. 4.

MONTREAL: E=mc2 events and fuze entertainment are joining forces with the SÉNIK Group, aiming to create a powerhouse that will redefine how events are experienced across North America and beyond. Together they plan to provide impactful live events and productions, groundbreaking conferences, world-class entertainment, and luxury bespoke incentives and meetings.

The cruise season is in full swing at the Port of Montreal. The peak of the 2024 cruise season got underway on Sept. 1 when the Hamburg docked and will continue until Oct. 28 when Oceania Cruises' Insignia and Nautica arrive. In all, this season will feature 28 prestigious ships and welcome more than 30,000 passengers.

QUEBEC CITY: Hôtel Château Laurier Québec announced the completion of a major $4.5 million renovation. Of the hotel's 271 rooms, 88 have been completely renovated and renamed "Timeless Rooms." These spaces boast wood furniture made in Québec by Meubles Saint-Damase, a longtime partner of the establishment. Some of the new rooms are also equipped with gas fireplaces and large bathtubs.

TORONTO: Renowned Canadian wine journalist, award-winning author, and global influencer Liz Palmer has been selected as a keynote speaker for the eighth UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism, taking place Sept. 12 in Yerevan, Armenia. Palmer will present a keynote titled "Strategies for Crafting and Preserving a Strong Digital Brand for the Wine Tourism Industry." Drawing on her extensive expertise in wine journalism and digital marketing, Palmer will offer wine tourism stakeholders and delegates 10 key strategies for strengthening their digital brands. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Michelin Stars in Denver, First Fully Electric Conference Center in the U.S., Travel Portland's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Food Hall Opens in Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's TIFF Partnership, Car Free Days Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Baltimore Hotel Workers on Strike, World Bar Flair Competition, Downtown Salt Lake City Hotel Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Michelin Stars in Denver, First Fully Electric Conference Center in the U.S., Travel Portland's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Food Hall Opens in Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's TIFF Partnership, Car Free Days Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Baltimore Hotel Workers on Strike, World Bar Flair Competition, Downtown Salt Lake City Hotel Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tech-Led Conference Business in Ottawa, Liberty Entertainment Group's New Venue, Bike the Night in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Nteractive's New CEO, Eataly Las Vegas' Wine Experiences, Visit Tampa Bay’s New Activation, and More
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Sports
US Open 2024: 17 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Laval's Government Support, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, Cineplex Community Day, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Renovation, Monterey Beach Hotel Opens, PHLCVB Publishes New Guides for Event Profs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Port Day in Montreal, The Word on the Street Festival, Destination Canada's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SoCom, CiderFeast NYC, Echo Experiential, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Craft Beer Week, Toronto Waterfront Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The LINE San Francisco's New Chef, Visit Seattle's New CMO, a White House Immersive Experience, and More
Page 1 of 135
Next Page