US: Convene's New Menu, Visit Anaheim's Promotions, Quest Events' Acquisition, and More

September 19, 2024

NATIONAL: This week, Convene unveiled its fall/winter menu, which includes a co-branded smoothie with Convene WorkPlace member goop, a modern lifestyle brand. Expect the new collab green smoothie, plus dishes like spiced winter squash and a smoked salmon breakfast salad. The new seasonal menu is available at all Convene locations for programs taking place between September 2024 and April 2025.

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Anaheim’s mixed-use entertainment district, OCVIBE, announced Cox Business as its founding master technology partner. Cox Business’ state-of-the-art Wi-Fi, which went live this week, is now available for all guests attending upcoming events at Honda Center. The new connectivity will provide guests with ultrafast internet speeds, enhanced app engagement, streamlined venue entry, and quicker transaction time.

Visit Anaheim has promoted Christina Dawson to chief operating officer and Ronnie Collins to chief sales officer. Dawson has been part of the Visit Anaheim team for 24 years. As the newly appointed COO, she will lead the day-to-day operations of Visit Anaheim, partnerships, and business intelligence. Collins joined Visit Anaheim 18 months ago. As the new CSO, he will be responsible for further elevating Visit Anaheim’s sales operations, including overseeing Visit Anaheim’s international tourism sales strategy.

DALLAS: Drape and scenic elements provider Quest Events, along with Southeast event rental provider EventWorks, announced the acquisition of certain assets of Marquee Event Group Inc. and its affiliates. The acquisition aims to broaden both companies' presence in their existing Texas markets of Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio and extend their presence to Kansas City. The acquisition also aims to enhance and deepen the companies' event rental inventory by adding unique tenting and other products to serve large-scale corporate and social events.

MINNEAPOLIS: Experiential marketing agency NPARALLEL announced the acquisition of Atomic Props and Effects LTD, renowned for its innovative prop and structure fabrication infused with technology. Together, NPARALLEL + Atomic Props will offer clients solutions that span strategy, design, fabrication, and execution across experiential marketing, trade shows, brand activations, and immersive experiences and events.

