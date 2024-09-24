Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
US: Fandom Party New York, Ontario Sports Empire, Kwame Onwuachi's New D.C. Restaurant, and More

September 24, 2024

GLOBAL: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar—a luxury, family-friendly resort located on the picturesque island of New Providence in Nassau, Bahamas—announced the appointment of Jennifer Goodman as weddings and events manager. She will focus on meeting and event planning and sales.

NEW YORK: Fandom is heading to New York City for a can’t-miss event during New York Comic Con. The Fandom Party New York, presented by Universal Orlando Resort, will be held at The Venue On Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York in Times Square on Oct. 18 and will bring together fans, celebrities, influencers, industry partners, and press for a fun-filled night. Expect programming like a photo booth, a scavenger hunt, an AR experience, and more.

The Fifth Avenue Snowflake for Humanity Foundation announced the return of the annual Snowflake Ball, a New York City tradition dedicated to humanitarian causes during the holiday season—the first time since 2019. The event will take place Nov. 22 at The Pierre’s Grand Ballroom. Citymeals on Wheels will be this year’s beneficiary, and the foundation will honor Daniel Boulud, recognizing his work as chair of the board of directors of Citymeals. 

ONTARIO, CALIF.: The City of Ontario, the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), and the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced the official name of their multiuse sports complex: the Ontario Sports Empire. Set to open in fall 2026, the complex is positioned to become the premier venue for major regional and national tournaments. The facility will span 190 acres and feature 20 long fields, 14 youth diamond fields, eight full-size diamonds, four football/rugby fields, and two championship baseball fields.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The much-anticipated Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi officially opened on Sept. 9. The noted chef returns to the nation’s capital with a concept inspired by D.C. surveyor Benjamin Banneker and his heritage to the West African Dogon tribe. Pronounced “Doh-gon,” the restaurant celebrates the cultures within D.C.’s four quadrants and serves cuisine through an Afro-Caribbean lens drawing from Onwuachi’s unique Nigerian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Creole backgrounds. 

CANADA: Norwegian Cruise Line's New Ship, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's New Amenities, Vancouver Aquarium Fall Programming, and More
US: Convene's New Menu, Visit Anaheim's Promotions, Quest Events' Acquisition, and More
CANADA: Espace pour la vie's Halloween Programming, Ottawa Tourism's 2024 Economic Impact Study, Amex Canada's New Travel Poll, and More
US: Montage Big Sky's New Hire, Kimpton Rockefeller Center to Open in 2025, Seattle Convention Center's New CEO, and More
