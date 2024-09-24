Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
CANADA: Norwegian Cruise Line's New Ship, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's New Amenities, Vancouver Aquarium Fall Programming, and More

September 24, 2024

GLOBAL: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar—a luxury, family-friendly resort located on the picturesque island of New Providence in Nassau, Bahamas—announced the appointment of Jennifer Goodman as weddings and events manager. She will focus on meeting and event planning and sales.

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled and opened for sale the next evolution of its Prima Plus class, the all-new Norwegian Luna. Marking the company's 21st ship in its fleet, Norwegian Luna opened for sale for guests to choose from a variety of voyages sailing round trip from Miami beginning April 4, 2026, through November 2026. 

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie announced record volunteer participation across North America in the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz in support of monarch butterfly conservation efforts. From July 26 to Aug. 4, more than 5,000 people across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. reported more than 16,000 monarch sightings and 68,000 milkweed plants. This marks a significant increase compared to last year's nearly 1,800 participants.

TORONTO: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto announced the opening of its brand-new High Limit Slots and High Limit Table Games rooms. As the most recent amenities to open at Canada's newest and largest casino resort, the new high-limit spaces provide convenient access to premium gaming action in the country's largest city. With world-class amenities, exclusive access, and a carefully curated blend of luxury, privacy, and excitement, these rooms are designed to cater to the tastes of VIP guests.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium announced that Fin-tastic Fall Days is just around the corner. Visitors can bring the whole family to Stanley Park for a one-of-a-kind autumn adventure, where the magic of the season meets the wonders of the sea. Celebrate the changing tides of fall and make unforgettable family memories during Fin-tastic Fall Days at Vancouver Aquarium, taking place Sept. 28 through Oct. 31.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

