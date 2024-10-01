Event Experience Awards nominations close Friday⌛️
US: Visit Atlantic City CEO Announces Retirement, CL25 Opening Keynote, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Debuts Soon, and More

October 1, 2024

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim will welcome hospitality and travel industry veteran Adriel Terbeche as the new vice president of tourism and international sales starting Oct. 1. Her role at Visit Anaheim will focus on the MICE market in an effort to boost the organization’s international reach. During her tenure at Marriott International, Terbeche led regional sales and account management teams focused on driving sales into Marriott’s Southwest regional properties, including Anaheim.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.: Visit Atlantic City announced a significant leadership transition as Larry Sieg, president and CEO, has decided to retire after years of dedicated service to the organization and the region's tourism industry. Succeeding Sieg as president and CEO will be Gary Musich, current vice president of sales at Visit Atlantic City. With over 25 years of experience in sales and hospitality, Musich brings an extensive background in driving business growth and fostering key relationships across the tourism sector.

CHICAGO: PCMA and CEMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat announced Scott Galloway, acclaimed professor, author, and entrepreneur, will share his bold predictions for the trends and forces that will shape the 2025 business landscape. Galloway will deliver his main stage keynote on Jan. 12 immediately prior to the Convening Leaders 2025 (CL25) opening reception.

LAS VEGAS: IMEX America, which takes place next week, plans to offer a wealth of experiential activations spanning health and well-being. These are all designed for attendees to pick and choose which best fit their needs, allowing them to take a tailored approach to the show as well as providing inspiration for their own events. Expect activations like a pickleball court, an experience from MLB, a quiet lounge, and more.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will welcome its first guests in November. This resort marks the debut of Deer Valley East Village and offers an exclusive first look at the expansive new terrain of Deer Valley. The new hotel will feature 400 luxury accommodations, including 100 discounted rooms reserved nightly for our country’s service members, multiple food and beverage experiences, and one of the largest mountainside event facilities in the U.S.

