CANADA: Oktoberfest, Haul for Hope, Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award Winners, and More

October 3, 2024

CALGARY: The Paulaner Official Oktoberfest 2024 returns Oct. 4 at Century Downs Racetrack and Casino. Expect traditional German oompah music from Du Hast Musik paired with a continuous flow of authentic Paulaner beer straight from Munich. A ticket includes a 14-ounce souvenir beer stein and a first pour of Oktoberfest beer directly from Germany.

TORONTO: The final count is in: The second annual Haul for Hope plane pull at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport raised more than $100,000 in support of Hope Air's mission of providing families in need, from coast to coast, with the travel and accommodations needed to access medical care far from home. This second annual Haul for Hope event received immediate commitment from the 11 teams that pulled in the inaugural event last year, plus an additional six new teams, expanding the event to 17 teams.

Hotel X Toronto introduced two exclusive PA Day offers for the 2024-2025 school year. These offers are ideal for families looking to make the most of their mini break from school with kid-friendly amenities and work-from-hotel offerings. Hotel X Toronto's 90,000-square-foot athletic center, 10XTO, also offers a range of activities for the whole family, including basketball, tennis, and a golf simulator. 

VANCOUVER: Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Fairmont Pacific Rim was recognized as the No. 1 hotel in the Western category. More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the U.S. submitted responses rating their travel experiences around the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. 

VICTORIA, B.C.:  In other Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards news, Victoria, B.C., was recognized as the No. 1 Small City in the World for a second consecutive year. The waterfront capital of British Columbia placed ahead of other notable destinations, including San Sebastián, Spain; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Florence, Italy; and Salzburg, Austria.

