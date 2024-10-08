NATIONAL: Eventbrite is expanding its platform to allow organizers to publish and promote unlimited events without organizer fees, while providing access to its full suite of ticketing and marketing tools. Additionally, Eventbrite is reducing costs for its Pro Plans, introducing a new timed entry feature for crowd management, and enhancing event promotion through email marketing and TikTok integration.

NEW YORK: The Pink Agenda will host its New York City gala on Oct. 10. Hosted by Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull Goldin, the evening will honor Amanda Rice, founder and CEO of The Chick Mission. The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Fashion Island’s 13th annual StyleWeekOC, in collaboration with the Newport Beach Film Festival, will run Oct. 16-20, featuring film screenings, shopping, and exclusive celebrity events. Highlights include a conversation with costume designer Arianne Phillips, a fashion discussion with Julianne Hough, and a special celebration of designer Bob Mackie with Carol Burnett and TCM’s Drew Carver.

ORLANDO: Disney Meetings & Events is launching new team-building experiences, an array of new program openers available at Disney destinations around the globe, and a creative studio for meeting professionals, debuting at Walt Disney World Resort in 2025. The studio will provide a collaborative space where planners can work with Disney experts to create engaging and impactful events.

PHILADELPHIA: W Philadelphia has appointed Luna Maye as its new director of wellness and spa, where she will introduce innovative wellness offerings and lead rejuvenating treatments at the AWAY Spa. Her new role includes expanding programming with features like soundscapes in the Zen Den, a zero-proof wellness beverage menu, and wellness initiatives for hotel associates.

