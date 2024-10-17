GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced the anticipated return of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 12-16, 2025. The event will showcase world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners. The 2025 festival will feature appearances from celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Kardea Brown, Katie Lee, Michael Symon, and more.

NEW ORLEANS: BBC Events, a Global DMC Partner, announced its partnership as a Small Business Partner of the New Orleans Saints. With this partnership, BBC Events aims to enhance its visibility through this association with a team that is deeply rooted in the hearts of the local community. This partnership also provides valuable marketing and activation support, empowering the company to continue innovating within the meetings and events industry.

NEW YORK: After 17 years at the James Beard Foundation, with six years spent in leadership positions as president and chief operating officer, Kris Moon is joining experiential events agency a21 as its first-ever COO. In his new role, beginning January 2025, Moon will oversee the operations of all divisions within the company, management of the executive team, and the ongoing financial performance of the company.

ORLANDO, FLA.: A new 3,500-seat venue, operated by Live Nation, will bring additional music and entertainment offerings to Orlando and aims generate foot traffic to Westcourt Sports and Entertainment district. When it opens in 2027, the venue will be able to host a wide range of events including concerts, comedy, community events, corporate meetings, and special events. Westcourt is an upcoming mixed-use development located in downtown Orlando adjacent to the Kia Center.

RICHMOND, VA: Allianz Partners announced it will be the title sponsor of a new riverfront amphitheater set to open next year in Richmond. The outdoor venue, now named Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, will span four acres in downtown Richmond and is poised to host world-class artists for the summer 2025 concert season. The 7,500-capacity venue is a joint venture between Virginia-based Red Light Ventures and Live Nation.

