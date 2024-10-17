CANADA: Parks Canada's Indigenous Stewardship Policy, Ottawa's Tourism Accessibility Fund, Taylor Swift's Estimated Economic Impact in Toronto, and More

October 17, 2024

GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced the anticipated return of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 12-16, 2025. The event will showcase world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners. The 2025 festival will feature appearances from celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Kardea Brown, Katie Lee, Michael Symon, and more.

NATIONAL: Parks Canada announced the launch of its Indigenous Stewardship Policy, which recognizes and supports Indigenous stewardship in all places Parks Canada plays a role in administering, including national historic sites, national parks, national marine conservation areas, and other protected heritage areas. The policy aims to strengthen the connections between Indigenous peoples and the protected lands, waters, and ice located within their traditional territories, treaty lands, and ancestral homelands.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism announced the successful completion of several projects funded through its Tourism Accessibility Fund, with funding recipients taking significant steps to enhance inclusivity for all visitors to Canada’s capital. Launched in April 2024, the Tourism Accessibility Fund provided funding to eligible visitor-facing businesses to improve the accessibility of their visitor experience. The Tourism Accessibility Fund is a pilot funding program that aims to address specific gaps in the destination’s visitor experience and increase its accessibility.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto estimates that over $282 million in economic impact and over $152 million in direct spending is expected when Taylor Swift brings The Eras Tour to Toronto Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. The estimated impact numbers released by Destination Toronto highlight the significant benefit that comes from visitors traveling to the city for a concert or for any major event or conference.

The prestigious World Spa Awards announced Guerlain Spa Toronto, situated within Hotel X Toronto, as the winner of Canada's Best Hotel Spa 2024. In its 10th year, the international awards program celebrates the very best in the global spa industry. The Guerlain Spa offers a variety of holistic treatments, including signature facials, gua sha, registered massage therapy, cupping, and reflexology.

