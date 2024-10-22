GLOBAL: Six Senses has signed hotel management agreements with Gruppo Statuto in Italy. Six Senses Milan and Six Senses Lake Como will follow the debut opening of Six Senses Rome in 2023 in the restored Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini and the announcement of the upcoming Six Senses Antognolla in Umbria. Six Senses Milan will be in the heart of the artistic Brera quarter. Six Senses Lake Como will continue the legacy of the first hospitality destination opened on the shores of Lake Como in 1820 in Cadenabbia di Griante, an area rich in history, art, and nature.

LAS VEGAS: The NGA Show and National Grocers Association announced that Admiral William H. McRaven—retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral, former chancellor of the University of Texas System, and celebrated author—will be the opening keynote speaker for The NGA Show 2025. The show takes place Feb. 23-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. Admiral McRaven's keynote aims to be a highlight for attendees across the independent grocery industry.

NEW YORK: Having recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its reopening after a three-year closure due to COVID, and just in time for the holiday season, Delmonico's is unveiling a new look and concept for one of its private event spaces. The restaurant's Dickens Alcove has been transformed and renamed the Wonder Room. The space pays homage to iconic guests of the restaurant with custom wall coverings and photos. The newly designed room can seat up to 100 guests, while the restaurant can host up to 500 for a full buyout.

ST. LOUIS: Gateway Studios & Production Services has appointed Paul Owen as vice president of business development, bringing over 40 years of industry expertise to help drive the company's growth. Throughout his 30-year touring career, he has mastered the intricacies of audio, lighting, video, and production for both live performances and film. At Gateway, Owen's immediate focus will be expanding the company’s client base and elevating its brand visibility from its St. Louis headquarters.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destination DC announced its expanded training platform designed to equip travel agents, tour operators, and local hospitality workers with the essential knowledge and tools to effectively promote and sell Washington, D.C., as a premier travel destination. The Special Agent Academy offers destination training that combines core city information with in-depth insights into D.C.'s vibrant neighborhoods, festivals, and unique landmarks. By completing designated missions, participants will become certified “Special Agents,” gaining access to exclusive discounts, the opportunity to win exciting prizes, and access to valuable support from Destination DC’s Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Experience teams.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]