GLOBAL: Six Senses has signed hotel management agreements with Gruppo Statuto in Italy. Six Senses Milan and Six Senses Lake Como will follow the debut opening of Six Senses Rome in 2023 in the restored Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini and the announcement of the upcoming Six Senses Antognolla in Umbria. Six Senses Milan will be in the heart of the artistic Brera quarter. Six Senses Lake Como will continue the legacy of the first hospitality destination opened on the shores of Lake Como in 1820 in Cadenabbia di Griante, an area rich in history, art, and nature.

NATIONAL: Global travel app Skyscanner unveiled its annual travel trends report, revealing insights into Canadian traveler behavior and spending for the coming year. Using proprietary data, a specially commissioned survey of over 18,000 travelers, and trusted industry insights, Skyscanner's Travel Trends report reveals what to know about travel for Canadians, including the best value destinations for 2025.

CALGARY: The University of Calgary Dinos have been selected to host the 2026 men's basketball Final 8 championship, U SPORTS announced earlier this month. The Dinos—who claimed the U SPORTS title in 2018—will welcome the eight best teams in Canada to the Jack Simpson Gym March 5-8, 2026, marking the fifth time Calgary will play host to the event and the first since 1980. Calgary also previously hosted in 1966, 1967, and 1979.

Pumpkins After Dark has returned. Visitors can explore the pumpkin pathway and immerse themselves in more than 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins, all curated to music, sounds, and special effects. They can also indulge in fall-themed treats and sweets from local food trucks, witness live pumpkin-carving demonstrations, snap memorable photos with photo ops, and be entertained by roaming performers. The event is taking place now through Oct. 31 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Winsport.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson announced a partnership with CP24 to provide passengers with daily operational updates, delivered live from the airport's Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). This first-of-its-kind initiative in Canada aims to underscore Pearson's commitment to transparency, modernization, and enhancing the overall travel experience. Beginning this week, CP24 will broadcast real-time updates from Toronto Pearson every morning during weekday morning program CP24 Breakfast, featuring key airport personnel who manage the complex operations that keep the airport running smoothly.

