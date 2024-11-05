GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman to the position of chief operating officer, following the retirement of Christoph Mares. At this time, she will also continue in her current role as chief people and culture officer. Hyndman’s career spans over 30 years in the luxury hotel industry, and she has been with the group for 18 years.

MONTREAL: Last week, Tourisme Montréal officially kicked off MTLàTABLE, the much-anticipated culinary event running through Nov. 17. For 18 days, Montreal will transform into a culinary crossroads where residents and visitors alike can experience the diversity of the city's food scene. This year, more than 170 restaurants are participating, offering a variety of menus for all budgets, with prices ranging from $35 to $80 and brunches at $25.

OTTAWA: Ottawa will soon welcome a new, state-of-the-art venue developed by Live Nation Canada. Slated to open in 2025, this exciting addition will transform the former downtown Chapters bookstore into a premier destination for live events, significantly enhancing Ottawa’s event hosting capabilities. The new 2,500-capacity venue will be able to host diverse gatherings from corporate events and conferences to concerts and comedy shows.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson is putting a fresh spin on airport dining with Pearsonlicious, a culinary event designed to elevate the airport experience. Inspired by Toronto's popular Winterlicious and Summerlicious events, Pearsonlicious brings together renowned chefs Susur Lee (Lee Kitchen), Lynn Crawford (The Hearth), Massimo Capra (Boccone), Roger Mooking (Twist), and others for an exclusive limited-time dining event during the month of November. Travelers can indulge in three-course prix fixe menus at 18 participating restaurants in terminals 1 and 3—all for under $40.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium will soon launch its annual Holiday Splash experience. Holiday Splash runs Nov. 12 to Jan. 5 and brings back traditional favorites such as Scuba Claus and Jelly Snow Globe. This year, when visitors purchase a cheeky otter stuffie from the aquarium gift shop, the plush will be donated to children in need through the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

