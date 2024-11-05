Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Push the boundaries of what’s possible—claim your spot at the Sports Innovation Forum!

CANADA: MTLàTABLE, New Live Nation Canada Venue in Ottawa, Vancouver Aquarium's Holiday Splash, and More

November 5, 2024

GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman to the position of chief operating officer, following the retirement of Christoph Mares. At this time, she will also continue in her current role as chief people and culture officer. Hyndman’s career spans over 30 years in the luxury hotel industry, and she has been with the group for 18 years.

MONTREAL: Last week, Tourisme Montréal officially kicked off MTLàTABLE, the much-anticipated culinary event running through Nov. 17. For 18 days, Montreal will transform into a culinary crossroads where residents and visitors alike can experience the diversity of the city's food scene. This year, more than 170 restaurants are participating, offering a variety of menus for all budgets, with prices ranging from $35 to $80 and brunches at $25.

OTTAWA: Ottawa will soon welcome a new, state-of-the-art venue developed by Live Nation Canada. Slated to open in 2025, this exciting addition will transform the former downtown Chapters bookstore into a premier destination for live events, significantly enhancing Ottawa’s event hosting capabilities. The new 2,500-capacity venue will be able to host diverse gatherings from corporate events and conferences to concerts and comedy shows.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson is putting a fresh spin on airport dining with Pearsonlicious, a culinary event designed to elevate the airport experience. Inspired by Toronto's popular Winterlicious and Summerlicious events, Pearsonlicious brings together renowned chefs Susur Lee (Lee Kitchen), Lynn Crawford (The Hearth), Massimo Capra (Boccone), Roger Mooking (Twist), and others for an exclusive limited-time dining event during the month of November. Travelers can indulge in three-course prix fixe menus at 18 participating restaurants in terminals 1 and 3—all for under $40.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium will soon launch its annual Holiday Splash experience. Holiday Splash runs Nov. 12 to Jan. 5 and brings back traditional favorites such as Scuba Claus and Jelly Snow Globe. This year, when visitors purchase a cheeky otter stuffie from the aquarium gift shop, the plush will be donated to children in need through the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas, Kentucky Exposition Center's New Hire, Hotel Valley Ho Becomes Blue Zones Project Approved, and More
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis, Visit KC's New COO, a New Sports Partnership in San Francisco, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Funding in Kelowna, PwC Tremblant World Cup, Victoria Named Most Sustainable Destination in North America, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas, Kentucky Exposition Center's New Hire, Hotel Valley Ho Becomes Blue Zones Project Approved, and More
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis, Visit KC's New COO, a New Sports Partnership in San Francisco, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Funding in Kelowna, PwC Tremblant World Cup, Victoria Named Most Sustainable Destination in North America, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Food Trends
15 Tasty Event Ideas From the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fright Night: Peek Inside Peacock’s ‘Overnightmare’ Experience—If You Dare
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
Strategy
How to Ease Election Week Tension at Meetings and Events
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper Tourism Relief Funding, Miracle Toronto Christmas Bar Opens Soon, Latin American Heritage Month Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NGA Show's Keynote, Delmonico's New Look, Destination DC's Special Agency Academy, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Skyscanner's Travel Trends, Pumpkins After Dark in Calgary, Toronto Airport's New Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, a21's New Hire, Live Nation Venue Announced for Orlando, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada's Indigenous Stewardship Policy, Ottawa's Tourism Accessibility Fund, Taylor Swift's Estimated Economic Impact in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Austin Hotel Renovation, CES Keynote, InterContinental New York Barclay Fall Offer for Meetings, and More
Page 1 of 138
Next Page