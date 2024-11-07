Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
US: Encore's Overtime Savings Program, Group Holiday Offers, Swingers Las Vegas, and More

November 7, 2024

NATIONAL: Encore, a global event technology and production services provider, launched its Overtime Savings Program in the U.S., along with additional people-first programs to further support its ongoing workforce in a seasonal industry. Powered by UKG’s payroll technology, this first-of-its-kind program aims to enhance financial wellness and stability for Encore’s frontline employees, many of whom work in markets that experience seasonal ebb and flow of business volumes.

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA.: Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach announced a range of new and enhanced group experiences just in time for the holiday season. New opportunities to energize and engage attendees with refreshed group offerings at the resort include corporate retreats with 1Team Fitness, specialized spa experiences, a "pop-up sushi suite" experience, and new holiday catering menus.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV.: Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, a resort nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shore of Lake Tahoe, announced a limited-time holiday promotion for those interested in booking a holiday party or festive celebration at its new guests-only venue located on the 11th floor. The exclusive Custom Holiday Party Package is available for events booked by Nov. 15. An all-inclusive offer, priced at $5,000, plus service charges and tax, can accommodate up to 30 guests and includes premium beverages and a gourmet selection of hors d'oeuvres.

LAS VEGAS: In case you missed it, Swingers Las Vegas—the adults-only crazy golf club and immersive entertainment experience—will open at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this Friday, Nov. 8. As the largest Swingers mini-golf destination to date, and the global flagship, the venue promises guests unparalleled hospitality fused with lively competition, offering 40,000 square feet of crazy golf courses, high-energy bars, food by cult-favorite Emmy Squared, and the Swingers Carnival. 

NEW YORK: The New York City Tourism Foundation announced honorees for this year's New York City Tourism Foundation Gala, which will take place Dec. 9 at The Plaza Hotel. This year's honorees are prominent leaders who have significantly contributed to New York City’s tourism industry and played an integral part in its continued recovery. Fred Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA and former president and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, is among the honorees. 

