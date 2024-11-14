CANADA: Crave Food and Wine Festival, Québec City Convention Centre Updates, Festival of Trees, and More

November 14, 2024

OTTAWA: Crave Food and Wine Festival takes place Nov. 16 at Rogers Centre. Tickets will give attendees access to the show floor, where they will walk through a series of themed sections featuring food and beverage exhibitors serving food, wine, beer, cocktails, and other beverages. Also expect various demonstrations and music entertainment across two stages on the show floor.

Visit the NAC on Nov. 17 for the sixth annual HoliYay Craft Market. Local creative culture and community come together at this festive event featuring a curated selection of handmade goods from talented local artists, makers, and creators.

QUEBEC CITY: The Québec City Convention Centre, which welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors annually within its 300,000 square feet of space, continues its commitment to innovation and sustainability through various renovation and maintenance projects. In 2024, several initiatives were implemented to ensure that clients and users of this large-scale building benefit from modern, eco-friendly facilities and equipment.

TORONTO: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Heritage Toronto unveiled a new plaque commemorating 85 years of flight at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. From its beginnings in 1939, the airport has served as a commercial aviation center connecting Toronto to the world, a training ground for both the Royal Canadian and Royal Norwegian Air Forces during World War II, a hub for general aviation and lifesaving emergency medevac services; and as a key driver of Toronto's economy.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Festival of Trees will open on Nov. 15 at the Bay Centre and run through Jan. 5, 2025. For over 30 years, the event has been a holiday family tradition bringing together the community and local businesses on Vancouver Island to celebrate their collective support of BC Children’s Hospital by showcasing beautifully decorated trees for all to enjoy over the holidays.

