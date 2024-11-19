GLOBAL: Organized by Informa Markets with Informa Connect as co-organizer, Connect Marketplace Hong Kong will launch March 19-21, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo. The inaugural Asia-Pacific event for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) community marks the debut of Connect Marketplace in Asia.

To help guests commemorate holiday moments this season, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its new partnership with premium design marketplace Minted. Guests can capture and share special seasonal memories at select properties and design custom holiday cards and photo gifts as part of a curated IHG and Minted holiday collection. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta; Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort and Spa in Honduras’ Bay Islands are also hosting seasonal winter chalet pop-ups on property, styled in collaboration with Minted.

BOSTON: Miracle at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel returns Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 24. Along with Christmas-themed pop-up festivities and seasonal cocktails and light bites, Miracle at Kimpton Marlowe is also available to rent for private events during non-peak hours. The space, completely decked out for the holidays, offers couches, cafe tables, and bar and lounge seating in front of an elevated marble fireplace. The space can accommodate a maximum of 30 guests, and certain food and beverage minimums may apply.

LAS VEGAS: Bellagio unveiled the newest Rolex boutique in Las Vegas, marking an elegant addition to the resort’s retail collection. Located adjacent to the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the 3,400-square-foot boutique invites guests to explore the timeless artistry and prestige of the Rolex world.

SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) celebrated a successful 2024 fiscal year at its 70th Annual Meeting, held Nov. 13 at the newly renovated Jacobs Music Center. The event drew more than 540 local tourism and hospitality leaders, community stakeholders, and elected officials, as SDTA revealed new data about economic and visitor attraction. In fiscal year 2024, San Diego welcomed an estimated 32 million visitors (a 2 million increase from 2023), who contributed a record $14.6 billion in direct spending locally (a 2% increase from 2023).

