CALGARY: One of Calgary's largest free light displays returns Dec. 1. For the 10th annual Legacy Christmas Light Parade, parks, playgrounds, trees, the Legacy clock tower, and more will be adorned with dazzling lights, alongside hundreds of beautifully decorated private homes throughout the community. Calgarians and visitors alike are invited to drive or stroll through this enchanting display to soak in the holiday spirit.

MONTREAL: Cineplex opened its first location of The Rec Room this week in the province of Quebec, adjacent to a new, premium Cineplex theatre, all part of the Royalmount district in Montréal. The Rec Room offers guests a playground of gaming, dining, live entertainment, and an ideal spot for hosting parties or corporate events. Located above The Rec Room Royalmount is a new Cineplex theatre that includes five auditoriums, each with recliner seating, laser projectors, and wall-to-wall screens and one with D-BOX recliners.

OTTAWA: Gamer Con takes place at the Nepean Sportsplex on Nov. 30. The convention is dedicated to everything games. Attendees can shop from over 80 tables of video games, board games, RPG, trading cards, action figures, toys, and miniatures. The Consignment Corner offers deals on all sorts of game-related merchandise.

TORONTO: In an exclusive collaboration, ICFF, presented by Lavazza, is partnering with Liberty Entertainment Group to celebrate the exclusive Toronto appearance of award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito at an intimate “On-the-Couch With…” conversation event diving into Esposito’s iconic film roles and career at the TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 29. The talk will be followed by a black-tie gala at Casa Loma where guests will enjoy a sampling of gourmet food from the Michelin award-winning chefs at Liberty Entertainment Group’s properties DaNico, Don Alfonso 1890, and Cibo Wine Bar.

Speaking of Casa Loma, its annual Holiday Lights Tour returns Dec. 4 and runs through Jan. 4, 2025. This year’s events include both an indoor, daytime offering of family activities, as well as an evening experience, featuring a dazzling lighting display and outdoor adventure through the historic gardens, walkways, and tunnels of the castle.

