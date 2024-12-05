Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

CANADA: 1 Hotel Toronto's Holiday Events, Vancouver Airport's New Nonstop Flights, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, and More

December 5, 2024

GLOBAL: SH Hotels & Resorts unveiled plans for 1 Hotel Tokyo. Set to open in 2025, 1 Hotel Tokyo represents a long-standing collaboration with Mori Trust, one of Japan’s leading property developers. After years of planning, the two companies are creating a 1 Hotels experience rooted in nature and sustainability. 1 Hotel Tokyo will be located in the buzzing Akasaka district, serving as an anchor to Mori Trust’s Tokyo World Gate Akasaka project.

MONTREAL: Montreal was the host city for the grand finale of Top Chef Canada, which aired Monday night on Food Network Canada. Tourisme Montréal played a key role in attracting and hosting this prestigious production. After several months of outreach efforts, the Tourisme Montréal team worked closely with the show's producers and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec to ensure that the destination would be the perfect setting for this highly anticipated finale.

TORONTO: 1 Hotel Toronto has introduced its 12 Days of Festive event series. Until Dec. 12, guests and visitors alike can discover a range of seasonal events and food and beverage offerings. The on-site restaurant 1 Kitchen will also serve festive brunches and dinners beginning Dec. 24. Other activities include a wreath-making workshop, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and an upcycled tree ornament workshop.

VANCOUVER: Air Canada announced its most comprehensive transborder schedule from its Vancouver (YVR) hub. Three new transborder routes to Tampa, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Nashville, Tenn., plus more capacity to Austin, Texas; Denver; and Miami have been added. Together with its partner United Airlines, Air Canada will offer up to 7,700 seats on 58 daily nonstop flights to 21 U.S. destinations next summer, representing an 11% increase in seat capacity from summer 2024.

VICTORIA, B.C.: One of Greater Victoria’s most anticipated culinary events, Dine Around and Stay in Town, returns in 2025 with exciting new additions. The annual foodie festival runs Jan. 24 to Feb. 9 and features Greater Victoria’s vibrant mix of restaurants and accommodations. More than 50 restaurants are participating with set-price, three-course menus priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65, or $75 per person. The new $75 menu options aim to provide participants with more choices.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Clarion Events North America's New CEO, NYLON House in Miami, New AC Hotel in Savannah, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTCC Announces First Female CEO, Destination Ontario's Sustainability Milestone, New Direct Flights Between Vancouver and Hong Kong, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach's Renovation, Pennsylvania Convention Center Reaches LEED, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Clarion Events North America's New CEO, NYLON House in Miami, New AC Hotel in Savannah, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTCC Announces First Female CEO, Destination Ontario's Sustainability Milestone, New Direct Flights Between Vancouver and Hong Kong, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach's Renovation, Pennsylvania Convention Center Reaches LEED, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The Rec Room Opens in Montreal, Gamer Con, Casa Loma Holiday Lights Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fontainebleau Miami Beach's 70th Anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail 2025, Waldorf Astoria New York's New Restaurant, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Lexus, Zappos, Nike, and More
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Event Design & Decor
See How City Harvest Attendees Stepped Into an ‘80s-Era Music Video
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
All This Mariah Carey Pop-Up Wants for Christmas Is You
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Candy Cane Gala, Indigenous Holiday Market in Ottawa, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Connect Marketplace Hong Kong, Miracle at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, San Diego's Visitor Data, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Loto-Québec's New Property, Silver Star's Winter Season, Casa Loma's Rock Symphony, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Teen Vogue Summit, AC Next Gen, TentCraft's Acquisition, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Crave Food and Wine Festival, Québec City Convention Centre Updates, Festival of Trees, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Made in NYC Holiday Market, Tampa's Meeting the Moment Program, Waco Convention Center's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 139
Next Page