GLOBAL: SH Hotels & Resorts unveiled plans for 1 Hotel Tokyo. Set to open in 2025, 1 Hotel Tokyo represents a long-standing collaboration with Mori Trust, one of Japan’s leading property developers. After years of planning, the two companies are creating a 1 Hotels experience rooted in nature and sustainability. 1 Hotel Tokyo will be located in the buzzing Akasaka district, serving as an anchor to Mori Trust’s Tokyo World Gate Akasaka project.

MONTREAL: Montreal was the host city for the grand finale of Top Chef Canada, which aired Monday night on Food Network Canada. Tourisme Montréal played a key role in attracting and hosting this prestigious production. After several months of outreach efforts, the Tourisme Montréal team worked closely with the show's producers and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec to ensure that the destination would be the perfect setting for this highly anticipated finale.

TORONTO: 1 Hotel Toronto has introduced its 12 Days of Festive event series. Until Dec. 12, guests and visitors alike can discover a range of seasonal events and food and beverage offerings. The on-site restaurant 1 Kitchen will also serve festive brunches and dinners beginning Dec. 24. Other activities include a wreath-making workshop, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and an upcycled tree ornament workshop.

VANCOUVER: Air Canada announced its most comprehensive transborder schedule from its Vancouver (YVR) hub. Three new transborder routes to Tampa, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Nashville, Tenn., plus more capacity to Austin, Texas; Denver; and Miami have been added. Together with its partner United Airlines, Air Canada will offer up to 7,700 seats on 58 daily nonstop flights to 21 U.S. destinations next summer, representing an 11% increase in seat capacity from summer 2024.

VICTORIA, B.C.: One of Greater Victoria’s most anticipated culinary events, Dine Around and Stay in Town, returns in 2025 with exciting new additions. The annual foodie festival runs Jan. 24 to Feb. 9 and features Greater Victoria’s vibrant mix of restaurants and accommodations. More than 50 restaurants are participating with set-price, three-course menus priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65, or $75 per person. The new $75 menu options aim to provide participants with more choices.

