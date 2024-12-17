Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
CANADA: Holiday Events in Banff, Alight at Night, Destination Greater Victoria's New Wellness Program, and More

December 17, 2024

BANFF: Banff & Lake Louise Tourism announced a lineup of new and beloved holiday festivities running now through Jan. 5, 2025. Twinkling lights and a snow globe-inspired atmosphere will transform Banff and Lake Louise into a festive wintry playground, offering family-friendly events and activities. Festive season highlights in Canada’s flagship national park include Banff Gondola’s Mountaintop Christmas, Fairmont Banff Springs’ annual Christmas at the Castle, and Mount Norquay’s Torchlight Parade.

CALGARY: The Grand is hosting a festive movie night on Dec. 17, with special screenings of Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The evening will start with a pre-movie party, where guests are encouraged to don their ugliest Christmas sweaters and enjoy the festive atmosphere with holiday music. There will be a staged photo op, hot slices from Portland Street Pizza, and brews from Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. throughout the night. The venue will also have a specially themed holiday drink and freshly popped popcorn.

OTTAWA: Upper Canada Village will be home to Alight at Night starting Dec. 19 and running through Dec. 23. The all-ages event invites visitors to unwind in a 19th century village lit by over a million lights. Expect activity stations and a sound and light show as the lights dance to holiday music. Visitors can also ride the free miniature train, make dinner reservations at Willard’s Hotel, or grab a seat at the Harvest Barn.

VANCOUVER: Christmas Tea Lights at Camp Howdy are back, running now through Dec. 24. Visitors can enjoy a hidden forest wonderland with 150,000 twinkling lights. Highlights include a music-synchronized light show illuminating the GloDomes and four-course prix fixe dinners made entirely from 100% organic ingredients served inside the GloDomes.

VICTORIA, B.C.: As the new year approaches, Destination Greater Victoria (DGV) introduces a new program, Intention, to help people prioritize their health and wellness in 2025. Intention is a wellness getaway program that features the many products and experiences in Greater Victoria centered on health and wellness. Developed from the ground up and guided by DGV’s dedicated sales and marketing committee, the program will help drive incremental business focused on wellness in the beginning of the year. Intention runs Jan. 5-19, 2025.

