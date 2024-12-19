Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

US: Caesars Virginia Opens, See Monterey's New AI Tool for Planners, M&C Saatchi's New Hire, and More

December 19, 2024

GLOBAL: Rosewood Mayakoba, the ultra-luxury Riviera Maya resort, announced the fifth edition of its annual Yo Amo Mexico festival featuring immersive programming highlighting Mexican culture and heritage. The property has curated a roster of tastemakers to bring to life Mexican art, culture, food, and cocktails over the course of four celebratory weeks in January, February, and March 2025.  

DANVILLE, VA.: This week, Caesars Entertainment celebrated the grand opening of Caesars Virginia. The luxury resort boasts 90,000 square feet of gaming space, including nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Virginia is also home to a 320-room hotel tower; 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space that also serves as a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue; a full-service spa; a pool; and a wide variety of dining options, including Ramsay’s Kitchen by Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay.

MONTEREY, CALIF.: See Monterey aims to revolutionize the meeting and event space with the launch of its redesigned website that leverages travel AI alongside a new meetings campaign, “Inspiration Meets Here.” The DMO says it has become the first destination in the U.S. to launch a new site with AI-powered itinerary-building technology from tourism tech leader Mindtrip. The tool can provide personalized trip plans, venue recommendations, and itineraries. The platform’s data-driven design is meant to connect planners with Monterey’s diverse offerings.

NEW YORK: Full-service creative communications agency M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America announced the appointment of Sarah Beth Parlier as its new events and experiential production lead. Parlier will oversee all live production output at the agency. Her remit will be wide-ranging, from the curation of media and influencer experiences to the development of large-scale consumer activations. Production services are widespread across the agency’s roster of brands including Oakley, Bowers & Wilkins, and Blundstone. In previous roles, she led production efforts for clients including Visa, Amazon, Audi, and Marriott, focusing on their global partnerships with the NFL, Manchester United, and F1.

SAN FRANCISCO: Timbri Hotel San Francisco opened its doors this week as the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, offering a retreat in the heart of the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood. The 12-story, 236-room property offers 6,250 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a rooftop solarium with panoramic views of the city skyline and a 2,000-square-foot hospitality suite with an adjoining terrace. The hotel is within walking distance of the Moscone Center.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Kingston Marriott Opens, Ottawa Tourism Unveils New Ottawa Visitor Centre, Holiday Dining at Café One in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NCAA Bids Open for WBIT, Sports Illustrated Returns to the Super Bowl, NY NOW, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Holiday Events in Banff, Alight at Night, Destination Greater Victoria's New Wellness Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Amal Clooney to Give Keynote at PCMACL, New Agency Hires, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Kingston Marriott Opens, Ottawa Tourism Unveils New Ottawa Visitor Centre, Holiday Dining at Café One in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NCAA Bids Open for WBIT, Sports Illustrated Returns to the Super Bowl, NY NOW, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Holiday Events in Banff, Alight at Night, Destination Greater Victoria's New Wellness Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Amal Clooney to Give Keynote at PCMACL, New Agency Hires, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Think Ottawa Gala, Destination Toronto Joins ELX, Vancouver Christmas Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Denver Hotel Renovations, Reno-Sparks Convention Center's New Indoor Track, Destination DC Promotions, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
Industry Insiders
Turn Your Events Into Winter Wonderlands with Snow Effects
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Luminaria in Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Fund's New Project, Winterland in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: 1 Hotel Toronto's Holiday Events, Vancouver Airport's New Nonstop Flights, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Clarion Events North America's New CEO, NYLON House in Miami, New AC Hotel in Savannah, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTCC Announces First Female CEO, Destination Ontario's Sustainability Milestone, New Direct Flights Between Vancouver and Hong Kong, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach's Renovation, Pennsylvania Convention Center Reaches LEED, and More
Page 1 of 140
Next Page