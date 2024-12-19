GLOBAL: Rosewood Mayakoba, the ultra-luxury Riviera Maya resort, announced the fifth edition of its annual Yo Amo Mexico festival featuring immersive programming highlighting Mexican culture and heritage. The property has curated a roster of tastemakers to bring to life Mexican art, culture, food, and cocktails over the course of four celebratory weeks in January, February, and March 2025.

DANVILLE, VA.: This week, Caesars Entertainment celebrated the grand opening of Caesars Virginia. The luxury resort boasts 90,000 square feet of gaming space, including nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Virginia is also home to a 320-room hotel tower; 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space that also serves as a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue; a full-service spa; a pool; and a wide variety of dining options, including Ramsay’s Kitchen by Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay.

MONTEREY, CALIF.: See Monterey aims to revolutionize the meeting and event space with the launch of its redesigned website that leverages travel AI alongside a new meetings campaign, “Inspiration Meets Here.” The DMO says it has become the first destination in the U.S. to launch a new site with AI-powered itinerary-building technology from tourism tech leader Mindtrip. The tool can provide personalized trip plans, venue recommendations, and itineraries. The platform’s data-driven design is meant to connect planners with Monterey’s diverse offerings.

NEW YORK: Full-service creative communications agency M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America announced the appointment of Sarah Beth Parlier as its new events and experiential production lead. Parlier will oversee all live production output at the agency. Her remit will be wide-ranging, from the curation of media and influencer experiences to the development of large-scale consumer activations. Production services are widespread across the agency’s roster of brands including Oakley, Bowers & Wilkins, and Blundstone. In previous roles, she led production efforts for clients including Visa, Amazon, Audi, and Marriott, focusing on their global partnerships with the NFL, Manchester United, and F1.

SAN FRANCISCO: Timbri Hotel San Francisco opened its doors this week as the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, offering a retreat in the heart of the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood. The 12-story, 236-room property offers 6,250 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a rooftop solarium with panoramic views of the city skyline and a 2,000-square-foot hospitality suite with an adjoining terrace. The hotel is within walking distance of the Moscone Center.

