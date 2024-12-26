Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
CANADA: Zoo Year’s Eve in Calgary, New Cineplex Location, The Butchart Gardens' Holiday Displays, and More

December 26, 2024

NATIONAL: Global travel app Skyscanner recently shared exclusive insights for Canadians traveling for the winter holidays, along with some tips to find affordable flights. Using proprietary data and a specially commissioned survey of 2,000 travelers, the app found that the things Canadians find most stressful about holiday travel include flight delays (57%), long lines at airport security (46%), and losing luggage (41%).

CALGARY: The Calgary Zoo is keeping the lights on until midnight to celebrate the new year. This Zoo Year’s Eve: Adult Night (18+) event, presented by Orange Frog, will include the beauty of ZOOLIGHTS, presented by Olympia Trust Company, and an extra light show with a ball drop and countdown at midnight. Zoo concessions will be open throughout the event.

OTTAWA: Stankfest returns to live music hall The Rainbow Bistro Dec. 27-28. The event is a two-night celebration of funk and jazz featuring some of the best musicians from Ottawa-Gatineau. The lineup includes Ottawa-based rock band Monostrat and Finely Tuned Elephant, a Canadian instrumental jazz and rock fusion experience.

TORONTO: Cineplex, a Canadian entertainment and media company, opened its newest Playdium location at Toronto's CF Fairview Mall. Located adjacent to Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall, Playdium Fairview is an entertainment destination for families and people of all ages. Expect state-of-the-art gaming, spacious event rooms, and a variety of food options.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Happening now through Jan. 6, The Butchart Gardens are alight with holiday displays and traditional carolers. Visitors can enjoy the festivities and then stop in at the coffee shop to warm up with a hot chocolate and gingerbread by the fire.

