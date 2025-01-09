Events Business, Better Than Ever.
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More

January 9, 2025

AMELIA ISLAND, FLA.: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island announced the debut of a completely reimagined Salt restaurant, aiming to offer guests an elevated dining experience inspired by the natural beauty of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding coastal landscape. The redesign showcases an entirely new look and feel with a reimagined dining room, an expanded lounge, new private dining areas, and the addition of an ocean view coastal pergola, along with new curated epicurean menus and immersive dining experiences led by chef Okan Kizilbayir.

CHICAGO: L7 Chicago by Lotte announced the appointment of Liana Waechter as its director of sales and marketing. Waechter brings more than two decades of experience in the industry to the role. Prior to joining L7 Chicago, she was the director of sales and marketing for The Emily Hotel in Chicago’s West Loop. Her appointment comes as the property heads toward its first anniversary and aims to usher in new initiatives and activations that further exemplify the property’s commitment to wellness, the arts, and the local community.

KANSAS CITY, MO.: Origin Hotel Kansas City, the first lifestyle boutique hotel located along the Missouri River’s Berkley Riverfront, is now open. It's steps from the new CPKC Stadium and boasts prime meeting and event spaces for any activation. The property features 4,800 square feet of meeting and event space, including an indoor-outdoor conference room. Planners can also expect on-site catering, state-of-the-art AV capabilities, and high-speed wireless internet.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International is celebrating Lunar New Year 2025, the Year of the Snake, with a new Bellagio Conservatory display. Expect a vibrant holiday display, on view from Jan. 11 through March 1. Brought to life by designer Ed Libby, in collaboration with the talented Bellagio Horticulture team, the exhibit immerses visitors in festive traditions, symbolic animals, and a rich color palette.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Tiki Taka, the latest restaurant from acclaimed chef and restaurateur Richard Blais, is now open in Scottsdale at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort. Blais will showcase shared plates highlighting flavors from Japanese and Spanish cultures, while incorporating local ingredients from the Southwest. The 138-seat restaurant is inspired by lively Spanish landmarks and intimate Japanese izakayas, with communal tables, vibrant neon accents, and digital art displays. 

