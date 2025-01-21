GLOBAL: Baha Mar, a leading Caribbean luxury resort, announced a partnership with multi-Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to debut Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, a jazz experience in the Bahamas. This exclusive venue marks Batiste’s first-ever jazz club and aims to be a cultural landmark that heralds a bold new era for music and nightlife.

CALGARY: WestJet announced seasonal service between Calgary and New York's LaGuardia Airport, bolstering existing service from Calgary to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Flights between Calgary and LaGuardia are available for purchase now for travel between May 24 and Aug. 30, while year-round flying remains in place connecting Calgary and New York through JFK.

MONTREAL: Tourisme Montréal and the Palais des congrès de Montréal announced some of their 2024 achievements. Last year, the destination hosted 539 business events, while 960,000 delegates and visitors contributed $395 million in economic spinoffs. Among those events, 306 were held at the Palais des congrès, with a total of 874,000 delegates and visitors.

QUEBEC CITY: Four First Nations, united under a newly created entity, Atenro, announced a partnership with InnVest Hotels to acquire a majority stake in Hilton Québec. Hilton will continue to manage the hotel. This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the economic participation of First Nations in several sectors in Quebec, including the hotel industry. The hotel boasts 569 guest rooms, as well as the largest ballroom in the city.

TORONTO: American Express Canada announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Toronto Pearson, reaffirming a shared commitment to elevating the airport experience. The multiyear agreement means American Express cardmembers can continue to enjoy benefits at the airport like a priority security line, complimentary car valet service, a 15% discount on parking, and a 15% discount on car care services.

