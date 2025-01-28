Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
CANADA: Silver Skate Festival, LunarFest Vancouver, 2025 IMPACT Award Winners, and More

January 28, 2025

CALGARY: Indigenous Tourism Alberta and Tourism Calgary are formalizing their relationship with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement emphasizes the importance of growing Indigenous tourism in the Calgary region while advancing reconciliation among and with Indigenous businesses, people, and communities. Under the new agreement, Tourism Calgary, with funding support from the Calgary Hotel Association, is committing $1 million over four years to Indigenous Tourism Alberta to further develop and promote Indigenous experiences and businesses.

On Jan. 30, Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar will elevate Dry January by hosting an evening dedicated to high-quality alcohol-free indulgence. Expect a five-course dinner crafted by chef Rupert Garcia and his talented team. Each course will be paired with a selection of premium nonalcoholic wines and spirits presented by Somm Zero (a team of certified and experienced sommeliers dedicated to sourcing and showcasing the finest alcohol-free beverages available).

EDMONTON: Celebrating over 30 years, the Silver Skate Festival is an extravaganza of arts, culture, recreation, sport, and culinary delights. This snowy 10-day festival returns Feb. 7-17 at Laurier Park. Expect free public skating surfaces, artistic talent on display in the Snow Sculpture Garden, roving performers on the Folk Trail, an Indigenous pavilion, and nightly fire sculpture burns.

VANCOUVER: On Jan. 29, welcome the Year of the Snake at LunarFest Vancouver, a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community. This year’s theme, "Fluidity in Diversity," reflects the snake’s unique ability to adapt and symbolizes balance and the cycle of life across various mythologies. Programming this year includes live performances from Harmonia String Ensemble and the West Vancouver Youth Band, a "calligra-ffiti" workshop, and an artist market.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The IMPACT SUMMIT: Sustainability Travel & Tourism Conference announced the recipients of the esteemed 2025 IMPACT Awards: Celes Davar and Wade Davis. There are two distinct IMPACT Awards. One award celebrates individuals and organizations who inspire and lead in creating positive impacts for communities, the economy, and the environment. This award is being presented to Davar, the president of Earth Rhythms. The other award honors an individual who seeks ways to support the revitalization of wildlife, culture, and natural spaces through education, leading by example, and empowering others to commit to climate action. Davis, professor emeritus of anthropology at The University of British Columbia, is the distinguished recipient of this award.

