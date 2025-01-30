EDMONTON: On Jan. 31, welcome the Year of the Snake at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald. Executive chef John Lance is curating a vibrant, four-course, Chinese-inspired menu, paired with wines from around the globe. Guests can immerse themselves in the energy of dragon dancers as they savor a high-quality feast and usher in a year of prosperity, joy, and good fortune.

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.: Visit Mississauga invites visitors and residents alike to Celebration Square to experience the excitement of Ontario's first-of-its-kind epic skiing and snowboarding competition with an impressive $100,000 total purse. APIK Mississauga, presented by Samsung Galaxy, is an adrenaline-packed winter action sports event that will be held Feb. 7-9. Free admission is made possible by Visit Mississauga.

OTTAWA: Canadian Heritage's 47th Winterlude will take place Jan. 31 through Feb. 17 in Canada's Capital Region. The event combines the joys of winter with rich cultural diversity. This year, it will celebrate important anniversaries, such as the 60th anniversary of the National Flag of Canada and the 50th anniversary of Parliament's designation of the beaver as the official symbol of the country.

TORONTO: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has debuted Perspectives, a public art program that showcases local talent and aims to display unique visions of Toronto. The new program invites local artists to share their personal interpretations of the city, offering a platform for diverse perspectives that reflect the vibrancy, diversity, and spirit of Toronto. The launch of the program will feature 20 works of art displayed in the airport's pedestrian tunnel, creating an immersive experience for passengers, employees, and community members who travel through the tunnel.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Porter Airlines announced it will begin a new service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Victoria International Airport (YYJ) starting May 15. Destination Greater Victoria shared that the new route will operate for the summer season with up to four weekly round-trip flights. Service will be provided on Porter’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

