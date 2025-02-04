CALGARY: The 2026 BKT Tires World Women’s Curling Championship will take place March 14-22 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary. It will be the third time the World Women’s Championship has been held in Alberta. TSN/RDS, the official broadcast partner of Curling Canada’s Season of Champions, will provide complete coverage of all Team Canada games and playoff games at the 2026 BKT Tires World Women’s Championship.

HALIFAX: Visitation to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) continued to increase with another record year in 2024, Discover Halifax announced. The total number of room nights sold in hotels reached approximately 1,629,000 in 2024, up 2.6% from the previous high in 2023. Year over year, steady increases mark significant progress being made to attract visitors to HRM, which helps to maximize the economic and social impact the industry has in this region.

MONTREAL: Beginning March 1, the Science Centre will present its fifth permanent exhibition, "Nanualuk – Northern Expedition." Leading up to the Science Centre's 25th anniversary, this exhibition is a journey of discovery exploring Canada's Far North and its inhabitants through 21 amusing missions designed for visitors 8 years and up. The exhibit was developed in close collaboration with the Inuit community.

TORONTO: Glowbal Restaurant Group, one of Canada’s leading hospitality brands, announced that Black+Blue Toronto has been selected as the sole Canadian venue for The Rare Tour, a globally renowned culinary series celebrating some of the world’s best steak restaurants. The event will take place March 25-28. Black+Blue Toronto will host a dinner uniting its executive chef, Morgan Bellis, with acclaimed chef Casper Sobczyk of CAPA in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Ontario chapter of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers—Canada’s only national nonprofit association that funds educational programs and competitions for the country’s sommelier community—announced the results of its Best Ontario Sommelier Competition held at the new Bovine Wine Club in Toronto. The winner, named Best Ontario Sommelier, is Christian Perreault Hamel, wine director of Harbour Sixty Toronto and co-founder of Pelican Wines Import. Hamel now goes on to compete in the Best Sommelier of Canada competition, to be held in Winnipeg in 2026. From there, the national winner will compete in the world competition, ASI, in 2026.

