Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More

February 11, 2025

ARCTIC BAY, NUNAVUT: Arctic Kingdom, a leader in Arctic adventure travel, and Arctic Bay Adventures, Nunavut's only community-owned and -operated Inuit tourism company, announced a new partnership that will provide guests from around the world unparalleled wildlife encounters on the Floe Edge, led by local Inuit guides and elders alongside Arctic Kingdom's seasoned expedition team. The partnership is designed to strengthen tourism in the region, foster cross-knowledge sharing, and ensure long-term sustainable success for both organizations.

BANFF: For two and a half decades, Parks Canada has been working to obtain lands and develop a vision for the 200 block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park. Last week, Parks Canada announced that the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has been engaged to launch an international competition to develop a new conceptual design for this iconic area.

QUEBEC CITY: Endy, one of Canada's top online mattress retailers, is bringing the energy to Québec's annual winter festival this year. The Endy Relaxation Area at Carnaval de Québec will be a dedicated space for guests to unwind and recharge throughout the event, while also hosting warmup activities on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Carnaval de Québec is taking place now through Feb. 16.

TORONTO: Revery Toronto Downtown, Deauville Club, and Expandwithjoy announced the arrival of the esteemed Takuma Watanabe, winner of Spirits Business Awards' 2024 Bartender of the Year, to Toronto's nightlife for the first time. A two-night bar takeover takes place Feb. 23 and 24, where Watanabe will bring his masterful mixology to Deauville Club, showcasing his talent and unique cocktails.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium recently launched a new exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," an all-new interactive exhibit that reminds visitors to slow down and appreciate the moment. From close-up encounters with masters of mellow—like sloths and armadillos—to hands-on experiences and daily animal presentations, guests will discover how taking it slow can be a superpower. Until Sept. 1, guests will have a daily opportunity to get up close to some of the animals in this exhibit.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: GLAAD's Super Bowl Event, The Webby Awards' New Director, a New Virtual Event Platform, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The PBR Canada National Finals, the Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco, Hilton Galveston Renovations, Cirque du Soleil's Museum Partnership, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: GLAAD's Super Bowl Event, The Webby Awards' New Director, a New Virtual Event Platform, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The PBR Canada National Finals, the Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco, Hilton Galveston Renovations, Cirque du Soleil's Museum Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax's Record Year, Montreal Science Centre's 25th Anniversary, The Rare Tour Hits Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta CVB's New Board Chair, AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington's Planner Promotion, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2025: All the Event Moments We Loved This Year
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
Industry Buzz
CANADA: APIK Mississauga, Ottawa's Winterlude, Public Art at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Vegas Loop Station, Railbird Music Festival, The New Yorker's Centennial Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Silver Skate Festival, LunarFest Vancouver, 2025 IMPACT Award Winners, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary RV Expo & Sale, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise's New Bathing Experience, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jon Batiste to Debut Jazz Club, MGM Grand's Renovations, 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, and More
Page 1 of 142
Next Page