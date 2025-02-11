ARCTIC BAY, NUNAVUT: Arctic Kingdom, a leader in Arctic adventure travel, and Arctic Bay Adventures, Nunavut's only community-owned and -operated Inuit tourism company, announced a new partnership that will provide guests from around the world unparalleled wildlife encounters on the Floe Edge, led by local Inuit guides and elders alongside Arctic Kingdom's seasoned expedition team. The partnership is designed to strengthen tourism in the region, foster cross-knowledge sharing, and ensure long-term sustainable success for both organizations.

BANFF: For two and a half decades, Parks Canada has been working to obtain lands and develop a vision for the 200 block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park. Last week, Parks Canada announced that the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada has been engaged to launch an international competition to develop a new conceptual design for this iconic area.

QUEBEC CITY: Endy, one of Canada's top online mattress retailers, is bringing the energy to Québec's annual winter festival this year. The Endy Relaxation Area at Carnaval de Québec will be a dedicated space for guests to unwind and recharge throughout the event, while also hosting warmup activities on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Carnaval de Québec is taking place now through Feb. 16.

TORONTO: Revery Toronto Downtown, Deauville Club, and Expandwithjoy announced the arrival of the esteemed Takuma Watanabe, winner of Spirits Business Awards' 2024 Bartender of the Year, to Toronto's nightlife for the first time. A two-night bar takeover takes place Feb. 23 and 24, where Watanabe will bring his masterful mixology to Deauville Club, showcasing his talent and unique cocktails.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium recently launched a new exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," an all-new interactive exhibit that reminds visitors to slow down and appreciate the moment. From close-up encounters with masters of mellow—like sloths and armadillos—to hands-on experiences and daily animal presentations, guests will discover how taking it slow can be a superpower. Until Sept. 1, guests will have a daily opportunity to get up close to some of the animals in this exhibit.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]