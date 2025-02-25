Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

US: ESPA's New President, Major Renovations Slated for Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hotel del Coronado's New Chef, and More

February 25, 2025

GLOBAL: The Event Service Professionals Association announced the election of Eric L. Logan, CMP, as its new president. Logan, who serves as the destination and sports tourism event services manager at the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, brings extensive experience and a forward-thinking vision for the future of the association. Logan's main objectives as president include working closely with the board of directors to increase revenue streams, promoting ESPA’s educational opportunities, and introducing new initiatives to serve the association’s diverse membership.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Last week, Churchill Downs announced a multiyear series of capital projects that aim to enhance and expand the Kentucky Derby experience across three key areas of Churchill Downs Racetrack. The series of projects are, collectively, the largest expansion and renovation undertaken in the organization's 150-year history. The projects include upgrades and improvements to the infield and adding more premium seating to the section of the track that starts just past the finish line.

MINNEAPOLIS: D’Amico Catering, a pillar of the Twin Cities culinary and event scene for over 33 years, announced its rebranding as D’Amico Hospitality. This new identity reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to delivering a comprehensive hospitality experience that extends beyond catering, emphasizing inspired cuisine, intuitive service, and inviting venues.

SAN DIEGO: The iconic Hotel del Coronado announced the appointment of Brian Archibald as executive chef. Archibald will oversee culinary operations at the resort and lead the property’s talented culinary team across all concepts. The concepts located on property include award-winning Serẽa, Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and more, as well as two brand-new culinary concepts slated to open this spring: world-renowned Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, a luxury resort in Paradise Valley, Ariz., announced the appointment of Eric Duchene as director of food and beverage. He most recently served as the executive chef; in this new role, he will further contribute to the renowned resort and breathe new life into the property's dining experiences and specialty epicurean events.

