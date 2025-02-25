GLOBAL: The Event Service Professionals Association announced the election of Eric L. Logan, CMP, as its new president. Logan, who serves as the destination and sports tourism event services manager at the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, brings extensive experience and a forward-thinking vision for the future of the association. Logan's main objectives as president include working closely with the board of directors to increase revenue streams, promoting ESPA’s educational opportunities, and introducing new initiatives to serve the association’s diverse membership.

A new partnership between Porter Airlines and Café Saint-Henri is bringing high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee to the skies of North America. Passengers can now enjoy "coffee specially crafted to maximize flavor at altitude," now available on board every flight across Porter's growing North American network.

EDMONTON: Offbeat Entertainment and The Alpine Club of Canada, Edmonton Section will host the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup and YEG Ice Fest, taking place in Edmonton's river valley at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park Feb. 27 through March 2. This winter event offers food and entertainment, a family fun zone with a winter market, and world-class athletes displaying their physical prowess.

TORONTO: Starting this March break, the storied halls of Casa Loma will be transformed into a magical fairy-tale realm with the launch of the exclusive Snow White exhibit at Casa Loma to celebrate the upcoming release of Disney's Snow White, opening in theatres March 21. In collaboration with Walt Disney Studios Canada, Casa Loma will offer guests an immersive experience inspired by the beloved story, bringing to life the timeless tale that started it all. The exhibition will be open March 10-21.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The IMAX Victoria Film Festival is taking place now through March 16. Visitors can immerse themselves in a lineup of IMAX Victoria classic films, from the local story of Lost Orca: The Legend of Luna to exploring the lush landscapes of Ireland in 3D. Plus, this year, the festival brings Mesmerica XL, a fully immersive music and art cinematic projection show by visionary musician James Hood.

