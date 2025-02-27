Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

US: Opus Agency's Acquisition, Garcia's Chicago to Open, 78th Tony Awards Announces Host, and More

February 27, 2025

GLOBAL: Opus Agency, a global leader in events and experiential marketing, announced the acquisition of The Company We Keep (The CWK), an Asia-Pacific-based experiential marketing agency recently recognized as Asia-Pacific’s event marketing and brand experience agency of the year by Campaign Asia-Pacific. With offices in Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, The CWK brings localized expertise in delivering exceptional brand experiences, enhancing Opus Agency’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions on a global scale.

ASHEVILLE, N.C.: The Button Meana Group, led by award-winning chef Katie Button and industry hospitality leader Felix Meana, announced the reopening and reimagining of Asheville's beloved La Bodega by Cúrate as an event venue. The multifunctional space is ideal for hosting corporate events, cooking classes, speaking engagements, and live music, making it one of the only restaurant venues in downtown Asheville to offer this range of event options.

ATLANTA: Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau promoted Brandon Barnes to senior director of international tourism sales. Barnes, who has been with ACVB for nearly 25 years, previously served as director of international tourism sales. During his tenure with the DMO, Barnes has collaborated with key partners such as Delta Air Lines and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, driving increased inbound travel to the city.

CHICAGO: Garcia’s Chicago, a 350-capacity concert venue and restaurant celebrating Jerry Garcia’s legacy, will open on March 21 in the heart of the West Loop. This new venture is the latest from Peter Shapiro and Dayglo Presents (Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol Theatre, Bearsville Theater, etc.) in partnership with the Jerry Garcia family. The venue’s walls showcase original artwork, unseen family photos, vintage movie posters, records, books, and even cassettes that once inspired the Grateful Dead co-founder. 

NEW YORK: Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host the 78th Tony Awards, which will honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year’s ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts on June 8. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.  

