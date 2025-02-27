Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
CANADA: New Hard Rock Hotel in Ontario, Age of Union's Immersive Exhibit Returns to SXSW, Destination Toronto's New Hire, and More

February 27, 2025

GLOBAL: Opus Agency, a global leader in events and experiential marketing, announced the acquisition of The Company We Keep (The CWK), an Asia-Pacific-based experiential marketing agency recently recognized as Asia-Pacific’s event marketing and brand experience agency of the year by Campaign Asia-Pacific. With offices in Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, The CWK brings localized expertise in delivering exceptional brand experiences, enhancing Opus Agency’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions on a global scale.

LONDON, ONT.: The highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, is nearing completion and now accepting reservations. Located within the iconic 100 Kellogg Lane, Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, is part of Canada's largest indoor entertainment complex, including The Factory, and sits in the heart of London's vibrant Old East Village. Just minutes from the Western Fair District and a short drive from downtown, the hotel is perfectly positioned in Canada's only UNESCO City of Music.

MONTREAL: Montreal-based Age of Union, a nonprofit environmental organization led by global environmentalist Dax Dasilva, unveiled The Black Hole Experience (BHX) Season 2. Designed exclusively for Age of Union by multidisciplinary artist Kelly Nunes, this mobile immersive exhibition returns for its second year with a newly enhanced interior and expanded narrative, deepening its mission to foster a profound connection between humanity, the natural world, and the cosmos. Season 2 of BHX will premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, beginning March 9.

Espace pour la vie is paying tribute to Canadian astrophysicist Hubert Reeves by inviting visitors to rediscover his fascinating universe and immerse themselves in his unique vision of the world at the Planétarium. The exhibition is free and composed of two complementary areas: the bistro, which is a library offering a selection of readings drawn from his bibliography, and a timeline that is an overview of the key moments of his life, especially his literary universe, with photos, archives and personal belongings.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto announced the appointment of Kelly Jackson as vice president of destination development. With 20 years of experience in government relations, stakeholder and community engagement, and communications, Jackson joins the organization to help elevate Toronto’s destination experience and drive community engagement with its visitor economy. She most recently held the position of  vice president of external affairs and professional learning at Humber Polytechnic, one of Canada’s largest institutions of higher education.

