NATIONAL: World-renowned sports marketing and events agency The iLUKA Collective announced its expansion into the U.S. Industry veterans Andrew Bimson and Christopher Katsuleres have joined the global team, marking the agency’s long-term commitment to the Americas, where multiple World Cup events will be held, in addition to the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles and the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

DALLAS: The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced that Expo! Expo! 2024 has been recognized by the Events Industry Council for achieving the Silver Level Certification in its Sustainable Event Standards. Expo! Expo! also achieved Silver Level Certification for its 2023 event and Bronze Level Certification for its 2022 event.

DENVER: The Ritz-Carlton, Denver announced the appointment of Alexia (Lexi) Zambrano as its new marketing manager. A Denver native, Zambrano brings a wealth of experience and a passion for hospitality marketing to the iconic downtown hotel. During her tenure at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Zambrano rapidly advanced, holding the positions of marketing coordinator and marketing manager. She then stepped into the group marketing manager role on the Gaylord Hotels brand marketing and creative team, where she honed her skills in strategic marketing and team leadership.

NEW YORK: The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced a new partnership with Unwell, a platform developed by Alex Cooper to amplify the new generations of unique voices. Officially kicking off at the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando, the partnership will see Unwell fan activations at notable NWSL games throughout the season and will include the launch of Unwell FC, a fan hype group.

New York City’s CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners announced that the country’s fastest-growing sport is returning to Wollman Rink in Central Park for its third season, beginning April 4 through early fall. In the past two seasons, the installation has drawn 130,000 participants of all ages and backgrounds. The 2025 season will kick off a month earlier than last year, as CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners worked closely with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation in 2024 to install, resurface, and lay the foundation for 14 courts that hibernate during the ice season.

