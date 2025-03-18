Unlock AV Success! Free Webinar—March 20.
CANADA: Calgary Dance Stampede, Halifax Burger Bash, Nobu Hotel Toronto, and More

March 18, 2025

CALGARY: The Calgary Dance Stampede returns April 10-13 at Hyatt Regency Calgary. The largest and longest-running dance event features country, swing, and line dancing. Expect more than 110 instructional workshops with 17,500 square feet of dance floor across six rooms. Programming also includes the now-famous Campfire Ball dinner, a professional showcase, and social dancing.

HALIFAX: The Halifax Burger Bash, taking place April 3-12, is a citywide burger-eating event and fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia put on by The Coast. Creative burger offerings either have a special set price or a higher price with the restaurant making a donation to Feed Nova Scotia from every burger sold. It has become the largest fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia outside of its own initiatives.

MONTREAL: The City of Mirabel has unveiled the official name of its forthcoming (and highly anticipated) world-class indoor water park: Mōrea Water Park. This project is set to become a major economic and tourism driver for the region and Greater Montreal. The multifunctional complex will feature over 20 water attractions, including a water roller coaster and a lazy river. It will also include two hotels, a 1,500-seat performance hall, and a 70,000-square-foot convention center.

TORONTO: Reservations at Nobu Hotel Toronto are now available for dates starting June 1. Following Canada’s first Nobu restaurant opening last summer, this marks the latest addition from the iconic Nobu Hospitality brand, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper. The luxury 36-room and suite hotel is situated on floors 41 through 45 of the integrated Nobu property at 25 Mercer St., which is home to the restaurant, residences, and hotel. 

VICTORIA, B.C.: The 50th edition of the Greater Victoria Flower Count ended on March 12 with a multibillion-bloom bouquet. Community and elementary school engagement was strong, with 44 billion blossoms counted over the weeklong event. Claiming the top spot, the community with the most flowers counted this year is the City of Victoria. More than 30.32 billion blooms were tallied, earning the city the title of “Bloomingest” community. The runner-up community this year is the District of Saanich, with 7.96 billion flowers counted.

