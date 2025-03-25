GLOBAL: Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, one of Brazil’s most iconic hospitality addresses and part of the Accor group, will host the 19th edition of SAHIC Latin America & The Caribbean – Hotel and Tourism Investment Forum, taking place March 24-25. As the region’s premier investment platform for the industry, the event will bring together business leaders, investors, and experts to discuss market trends and the future of hospitality.

BANFF: Made With Love Festival will take place on Bear Street April 25-26. The two-day outdoor tasting event will feature 16 local vendors serving up crafted food and cocktail pairings. Expect creative cocktails and delicious bites in a vibrant outdoor atmosphere.

EDMONTON: Dreamspeakers International Indigenous Film Festival returns April 12-16 to Metro Cinema. Attendees can celebrate the latest works by Indigenous peoples’ innovation in film, video, and new media, with selections of works from around the globe.

MONTREAL: Air Canada is introducing its newest Air Canada Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, offering a grab-and-go experience for eligible domestic travelers. Designed for convenience and comfort, this new addition, located near gate A2, marks the third Air Canada Café location, reinforcing the airline's commitment to improving premium lounge offerings at its Montréal hub.

WHITEHORSE, YT.: The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and the territory of Yukon have announced a funding commitment of $56.25 million for the construction of the Yukon Gathering Place, a new convention center in Whitehorse. The center will be built adjacent to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on the Whitehorse waterfront in the traditional territory of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. It will be owned by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and operated by Chu Níikwän Limited Partnership and the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

