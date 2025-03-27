Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
US: Waldorf Astoria to Make Texas Debut, Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala, Fairmont DC's New Suite, and More

March 27, 2025

GLOBAL: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has made its highly anticipated debut in Japan with Rosewood Front Row Tokyo, a dazzling cultural showcase that celebrated the arrival of Rosewood Miyakojima. Held on March 18 at Star Rise Tower in Tokyo, the event marked the third installment of the brand’s global cultural series, bringing together a fusion of art, design, gastronomy, and music.

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS: Hilton announced the signing for the new build Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in the Lone Star State. Expected to open in 2027 in the heart of Texas Hill Country, the luxury resort will introduce the brand’s elegant service to the emerging Fredericksburg destination just under two hours outside of Austin and San Antonio. Expect 60 dedicated hotel guest rooms and suites, 37 branded multibedroom resort villas eligible to participate in a hotel rental program as 74 additional keys, and 50 branded private residences.

NEW YORK: The Skin Cancer Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization for skin cancer education, has announced that actress, entrepreneur, and author Christie Brinkley will host this year’s Champions for Change Gala. Skincare brand La Roche-Posay will receive the foundation’s Champions for Change Award at the event, in recognition of its long-standing partnership and commitment to the foundation’s mission. The event will take place on May 14 at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Mandarin Oriental, New York recently launched a new culinary concept at the MO Lounge led by a new team: executive chef Sylvain Delpique, executive pastry chef Ron Paprocki, and director of food and beverage Victor Triebel. Expect a new spring menu that aims to "bring a heightened sense of creativity and craftsmanship to the dining experience."

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown recently unveiled the Nearest Green Suite in collaboration with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The inspiration for the suite is the story of Nearest Green, the formerly enslaved African American master distiller who taught his process to Jack Daniel, founder of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Distillery. Nearest Green was hired as the first master distiller for the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Distillery, making him the first African American distiller on record in the U.S. Located on the hotel’s Fairmont Gold Floor, the 1,500-square-foot Nearest Green Suite overlooks the courtyard garden.

