BOSTON: MAX Ultimate Food, a full-service catering company serving Boston and the Greater New England area, has announced the unveiling of its brand-new, state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar catering facility in Dorchester, Mass. Spanning over 27,000 square feet, the space is designed with new tech to enhance efficiency, quality, and sustainability in catering operations, while also doubling event production capacity for MAX and its clients.

BOULDER, COLO.: The Sundance Film Festival announced that Boulder, Colo., will become the festival’s home beginning in 2027. The Sundance Institute envisions the heart of the festival centered in downtown Boulder, utilizing a wide array of theaters and venues and incorporating spaces around the Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-only street. Nearby spaces will offer dedicated locations for the community to gather, including select spots on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

DETROIT: Pure Michigan has found a home at the new Corktown Place store at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). The new shop, located in concourse A and developed in partnership with Paradies Lagardère and the Wayne County Airport Authority, offers travelers Michigan-made goods from across the state’s two peninsulas.

FRISCO, TEXAS: Quest Events, a provider of event drapery, scenic solutions, and full-service rentals, announced the acquisition of Drape Kings, an event drapery company with established locations in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago. The company will continue to operate under the Drape Kings name, now identified as "a Quest Events company."

NASHVILLE, TENN.: SoFi has announced a multiyear partnership as the official bank and first presenting sponsor of the Country Music Association’s CMA Fest, the world’s largest and longest-running country music festival. This marks SoFi’s first music partnership. CMA Fest presented by SoFi will celebrate its 52nd year in Nashville, Tenn., June 5-8. This year, SoFi is enhancing the fan experience for SoFi Plus members. They’ll enjoy exclusive perks, including access to a members-only lounge, presale ticket access to single-night CMA Fest tickets, the VIP Riverfront Retreat experience, and early access to presale tickets for CMA Fest 2026.

