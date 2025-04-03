EDMONTON: Edmonton's International BeerFest returns April 18-19 to the Edmonton Convention Centre. It is Edmonton's longest-running beer festival and the largest in western Canada, featuring over 120 breweries, merchants, and food vendors. Live entertainment, including live music and a contortionist, is also on the docket.

HALIFAX: Food For The Ears is an all-ages music and arts festival dedicated to supporting community food banks through Feed Nova Scotia. This year's event will be held at the Light House Arts Centre on April 6. The lineup features some of Nova Scotia’s best rock, folk-rock, and punk artists across three segments: an Afternoon Rock Set, a Songwriters’ Circle, and a Punk/Emo Night Set.

MONTREAL: To mark World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Month in Québec, Espace pour la vie has announced "sensory-friendly moments" at the Planétarium. Following a successful and enlightening pilot project, the Planétarium is now offering a gentler, more inclusive experience on the last Tuesday of the month (all day) and the last Sunday of the month (the last show is at 12:45 p.m.). During these times, a number of adjustments will help reduce sensory stress, aiming to provide a more soothing environment for autistic people and their families.

OTTAWA: This week, Air Canada marked the resumption of its international flights linking Canada's capital city with the U.K.'s largest airport, London Heathrow. A celebration in Ottawa was attended by airline representatives and stakeholders prior to the departure of AC888 from Ottawa to London Heathrow on board the airline's flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

TORONTO: Union Hotel, an independent lifestyle property inspired by Toronto’s rich and diverse culture, is now open just steps from historic Union Station in the heart of Toronto’s financial district. The 189-room hotel's lobby features several distinct spaces, including Humble Donkey Café and Lounge, a communal table, and private work booths. The second floor offers “the 6ix,” a social space with outdoor courtyard access that can be rented out for private events, and a fitness center equipped for yoga, weight training, and wellness.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]