GLOBAL: Amplify, a global creative agency known for its work with major brands, has joined the culture-focused collective Common Interest, which has acquired a 51% stake in Amplify with plans to buy the remaining shares over the next five years. This partnership aims to enhance client offerings through culturally led collaborations, and integrates Amplify's leadership into Common Interest, leveraging their expertise across a network of specialized agencies.

EDMONTON: This weekend, Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation have partnered with Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Autism Edmonton to host Autism Aviation Day. This is the first of a series of planned special Autism Aviation events Air Canada will host across the country in 2025. This event aims to provide a supportive environment where children on the spectrum can familiarize themselves with elements of air travel, helping to ease anxiety and build confidence for future journeys. Air Canada has also donated a row of aircraft seats to YEG's new Sensory Room, which was unveiled this week.

OTTAWA: Live Nation Canada has announced History Ottawa, a two-story live music venue that will occupy the former Chapters building on the corner of Rideau Street and George Street. The venue—slated to open in early 2026—will hold as many as 2,000 people, and is being built in collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake and the National Capital Commission (NCC). History Ottawa is Live Nation Canada's first expansion of the History brand; History Toronto opened in 2021.

TORONTO: Sam Louie, the owner of Grossman's Tavern—one of Toronto's most beloved and long-running live music venues—has died at age 94. Louie bought Grossman's Tavern in 1975 from its original owner, Al Grossman, and ran it for nearly 50 years with his family, including his wife, children, and grandkids. The event venue, open since 1943, hosts live music seven days a week.

VANCOUVER: The 2025 Vancouver International Auto Show drew almost 139,000 visitors last month, the second year in a row the event has set an attendance record. The five-day gathering at the Vancouver Convention Centre showcased more than 30 automotive brands, while the EV and PHEV Test Drive Experience saw a record 4,424 consumers drive electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs. The Vancouver International Auto Show will return March 25-29, 2026.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]