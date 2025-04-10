US: The Kentucky Exposition Center's Big Expansion, the Gotham Television Awards, and More

April 10, 2025

NATIONAL: Three independent event production services companies—High Output, L!VE, and Sardis—have merged through a private investment to create a benchmark brand for the live and virtual event sectors. Together, the united company will be the most comprehensive live events brand service provider in the U.S., offering a collective 135 years of experience and a workforce of 220 industry experts.

Bespoke events company Shift + Alt Events has released a customizable event automation system, known as Shift + Alt Automation, for corporate and private event planners. CEO Vivienne Errington-Barnes estimates it will save corporations between 20 and 30 hours of planning per event. The new feature streamlines guest communications by handling personalized messaging, confirmations, and follow-ups, making it easier for guests to access and update their information. The company also provides a guest list management system that offers real-time updates and centralizes RSVPs, preferences, and special requests. 

ATLANTA: Events of a Lifetime Productions (ELP), an award-winning, certified women-owned experiential event agency, has marked its 10th anniversary. Headquartered in Atlanta with additional locations in Sarasota, Fla., and Beaufort, S.C., ELP was founded as a luxury wedding planning business and has expanded its expertise into corporate events, incentive trips, and high-profile luxury experiences.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: The Kentucky Exposition Center has taken the next step in its multimillion-dollar expansion and renovation project, which will position it as the fifth-largest convention center in the nation. This week, crews began demolishing parts of the existing facility, including Newmarket Hall. The cleared space will pave the way for Phase 1 of the project, which is a new 350,000-square-foot multipurpose building designed to expand and redefine event capabilities at the facility. 

NEW YORK: The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will receive the Creator Tribute at the second annual Gotham Television Awards, taking place live and in person on June 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City and livestreaming on Variety’s YouTube channel. The Gotham Television Awards Creator Tribute was created in 2024 to recognize the artists and creators who have enriched the landscape and pushed the boundaries of TV.

