CHARLESTON, S.C.: The highly anticipated second annual Food & Wine Classic in Charleston takes place Nov. 14-16. Tickets will be available for purchase on May 15. This Lowcountry extension of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen brings more than 40 years of expertise to showcase Charleston’s vibrant food scene and culture. The three-day weekend festival will feature the Classic’s blend of world-class talent and local flavor with cooking demonstrations and wine and cocktail seminars led by culinary stars and beverage experts.

LAS VEGAS: Tickets are now on sale for MGM Resorts International’s Bellagio Fountain Club, a race-watching and dining destination for the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 20-22. Expect a curated rotation of globally celebrated chefs and appearances from some of the industry’s top celebrities, DJs, private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks with racing simulators, nightlife activations, and more.

LOS ANGELES: VidCon revealed the first round of Industry and Creator Track Speakers confirmed to attend its flagship event, taking place June 19-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Digital scripted content creator Dhar Mann, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, commercial video creator Grace Wells, Blogilates and POPFLEX’s Cassey Ho, and entrepreneurs Alex Hormozi and Leila Hormozi are among VidCon’s first-ever Featured Industry Speakers, a new designation that highlights the top creators and industry executives joining the programming.

MIAMI: More than 100,000 local residents, plus visitors from across the country, are expected to attend fan events preceding the kickoff of the 2026 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship. At a news conference last week in Miami, plans were revealed for a “Championship Campus” experience that will transform the region into a four-day weekend celebrating college football. The 2026 CFP National Championship will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026, but the celebration will get started that Friday with the opening of Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This summer marks a historic milestone in Washington, D.C., as the city hosts WorldPride 2025 to celebrate 50 years of Pride with The Capital Pride Alliance. From May 17 to June 8, the capital will come alive with an array of LGBTQ+ cultural events, parades, and celebrations across its iconic landscapes. The event's host hotel, Hamilton Hotel, will offer guests front-row access to the festivities and a range of exclusive amenities and events.

