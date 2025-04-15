NATIONAL: GreenStep Solutions and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to advance both reconciliation in Canada and sustainability in Indigenous tourism. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering responsible and regenerative tourism practices that support Indigenous communities and tourism businesses, and sharing the message of tourism as reconciliation in action between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples across Canada.

CALGARY: More than 15,000 members of Rotary—a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges—and participants from over 120 countries will gather in Calgary June 21-25 for the membership service organization's annual international convention. As the largest event yet to be held at the newly expanded BMO Centre, the convention is expected to account for more than 30,000 hotel room nights. The conference will feature more than 100 humanitarian projects on exhibit and world-class speakers.

EDMONTON: Three of Edmonton's most anticipated experiences—Taste of Edmonton, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, and KDays—are joining forces for a limited-time "Eat Play Laugh" ticket offer. Tickets are on sale now for a reduced rate of $59. It includes access to all three festivals, where visitors can savor gourmet dishes, laugh along with international comedians, or enjoy the thrill of the fair.

TORONTO: Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre's newly renovated meeting and event space officially reopened on April 1. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the hotel offers over 26,000 square feet of meeting space, two pillarless ballrooms located across from one another, a large prefunction space, and 10 breakout rooms. The space was thoughtfully designed to create effortless movement between meetings, networking opportunities, and breakout sessions.

VANCOUVER: To build the 10,000 hotel rooms Vancouver urgently needs by 2050 to keep pace with growing demand, a new report released by Destination Vancouver and the BC Hotel Association, "Hotel Community Impact Assessment," outlines a clear strategy to meet this target while boosting jobs, animating neighborhoods, and unlocking billions in economic activity.

