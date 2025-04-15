CANADA: Rotary 2025, Eat Play Laugh Edmonton, Renovated Hotel in Toronto, and More

April 15, 2025

NATIONAL: GreenStep Solutions and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to advance both reconciliation in Canada and sustainability in Indigenous tourism. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering responsible and regenerative tourism practices that support Indigenous communities and tourism businesses, and sharing the message of tourism as reconciliation in action between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples across Canada.

CALGARY: More than 15,000 members of Rotary—a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges—and participants from over 120 countries will gather in Calgary June 21-25 for the membership service organization's annual international convention. As the largest event yet to be held at the newly expanded BMO Centre, the convention is expected to account for more than 30,000 hotel room nights. The conference will feature more than 100 humanitarian projects on exhibit and world-class speakers.

EDMONTON: Three of Edmonton's most anticipated experiences—Taste of Edmonton, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, and KDays—are joining forces for a limited-time "Eat Play Laugh" ticket offer. Tickets are on sale now for a reduced rate of $59. It includes access to all three festivals, where visitors can savor gourmet dishes, laugh along with international comedians, or enjoy the thrill of the fair.

TORONTO: Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre's newly renovated meeting and event space officially reopened on April 1. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the hotel offers over 26,000 square feet of meeting space, two pillarless ballrooms located across from one another, a large prefunction space, and 10 breakout rooms. The space was thoughtfully designed to create effortless movement between meetings, networking opportunities, and breakout sessions.

VANCOUVER: To build the 10,000 hotel rooms Vancouver urgently needs by 2050 to keep pace with growing demand, a new report released by Destination Vancouver and the BC Hotel Association, "Hotel Community Impact Assessment," outlines a clear strategy to meet this target while boosting jobs, animating neighborhoods, and unlocking billions in economic activity.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, VidCon Speakers, WorldPride 2025, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Kentucky Exposition Center's Big Expansion, the Gotham Television Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MS Canada's Summer Biking Events, the Toronto Metropolitan Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Upcoming Live Music Venue, Vancouver International Auto Show's Attendance Record, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, VidCon Speakers, WorldPride 2025, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Kentucky Exposition Center's Big Expansion, the Gotham Television Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MS Canada's Summer Biking Events, the Toronto Metropolitan Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Upcoming Live Music Venue, Vancouver International Auto Show's Attendance Record, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BWH Hotels' New Experiences for Soccer Fans, New Restaurants in San Diego and Atlantic City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NYLON House Returns to Coachella, New Sustainable Hotel in Oregon, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Meetings
Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
United States
Upcycled Hospitality: 6 Historic Hotels That Weren’t Always Hotels
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product
Sports
How Diversity, Community, and Branding Moments Made the 40th Miami Open a Win
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton's International BeerFest, Food For The Ears, New Hotel in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Film Fest's New Home for 2027, Quest Events Acquires Drape Kings, SoFi Sponsors CMA Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New European Routes, PWHL Takeover Tour, More Electric Bikes in Quebec, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Waldorf Astoria to Make Texas Debut, Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala, Fairmont DC's New Suite, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Aeromart Montréal, Ottawa Tourism Awards, The Parkside Hotel's New Collab, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Arizona Biltmore Leadership Updates, San Francisco Travel's 2025 Forecast, Marriott's One Millionth Room in the US, and More
Page 1 of 145
Next Page