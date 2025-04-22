US: Impact XM Expands, Culinary Weekend at Palms Casino Resort, New Rooftop Venue in DC, and More

April 22, 2025

GLOBAL: Impact XM, a global leader in event and experiential marketing, has significantly expanded its strategy department—doubling its size—to meet growing client demand for insight-driven, tech-powered brand experiences. The expanded team includes brand and content strategists, data and analytics experts, AI and personalization specialists, and engagement strategists—each bringing a unique lens to an evolving experiential landscape.

LAS VEGAS: Palms Casino Resort will host its first-ever Culinary Weekend, taking place April 25-27. Timed to coincide with the celebrated Vegas Unstripped event, the weekendlong experience aims to showcase the chefs, creativity, and elevated offerings that have made Palms a standout in the city’s dining scene. Programming includes a "chef challenge" across all of Palms' signature restaurants, a grilling demo and tasting experience with chef Michael Symon, an official Unstripped after-party, and a cocktail competition.

ORLANDO, FLA.: The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida has been revealed, with inspectors adding 11 new Orlando restaurants to the lineup, increasing the destination's total to 59 establishments, including nine starred venues, 15 "Bib Gourmands," and 35 "recommended." This year's announcement also included Orlando's first-ever two-star honoree, Sorekara. Other new additions include Smokemade Meats + Eats, Bánh Mì Boy, Coro, and UniGirl.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Swingers, a destination for "crazy golf," announced the reopening of Swingers Dupont Circle (after a very brief closure for renovations). It also now features an all-new carnival experience, offering a variety of games, from Roll-A-Ball to multiplayer games where groups can challenge each other to some friendly head-to-head competition. Each game played wins points, which participants can exchange for exclusive merchandise prizes.

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson makes his debut in the nation’s capital with the opening of Sly, an elevated rooftop bar at The Morrow Hotel. Helmed by executive chef Anthony Jones, Sly aims to offer a refined yet energetic experience with 360-degree views of Washington, D.C., from its iconic monuments to the urban skyline. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu of sophisticated bites and handcrafted cocktails in a modern, spirited setting.

