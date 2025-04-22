CANADA: Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival, AA International Convention in Vancouver, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More

April 22, 2025

GLOBAL: Impact XM, a global leader in event and experiential marketing, has significantly expanded its strategy department—doubling its size—to meet growing client demand for insight-driven, tech-powered brand experiences. The expanded team includes brand and content strategists, data and analytics experts, AI and personalization specialists, and engagement strategists—each bringing a unique lens to an evolving experiential landscape.

EDMONTON: The Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival begins today and runs through May 4. Nearly 1,400 performers (ages 4 to 80) will take the stage, showcasing their talents in over 690 classes. With 190 dedicated teachers behind them, they will compete in music, speech, and performance across a variety of genres. Choirs, bands, orchestras, pianists, vocalists, guitarists, actors, and more will showcase their hard work and passion. Some will earn the chance to represent Edmonton at the Provincial Music Festival, while others will win scholarships.

ChocoFest returns April 25-26. Attendees can explore and indulge in a world of artisanal chocolates, decadent desserts, and unique confections from 80 local and international vendors. The two-day event, held at Millennium Place, will also offer live entertainment, a chocolate chip cookie bake-off, and exclusive taste tickets.

VANCOUVER: Alcoholics Anonymous will bring together tens of thousands of members and guests from around the world July 3-6 for its International Convention in Vancouver, marking the organization's 90th anniversary. Held every five years, the event celebrates the founding of AA in 1935. Since then, AA has grown to a global community of more than 1.6 million members in more than 180 countries.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Two individuals will receive awards from Destination Greater Victoria for their significant contributions to the Greater Victoria visitor economy. The awards will be presented at the Destination Greater Victoria Annual General Meeting on April 25. Cathy Noel is the recipient of the Miracle Award, and Ryan Burles is the recipient of the Life Member Award. Noel has worked in sport and event management as well as fundraising for more than 30 years, while Burles is at the helm of one of Victoria’s key transportation services, the Black Ball Ferry Line.

