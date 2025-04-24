CALGARY: Volleyball Canada announced that the 2025 Men’s U21 Pan American Cup will be hosted at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre, located on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary, Alberta. The tournament will be held Aug. 5-10 and include teams from the NORCECA and South American volleyball confederations.

HALIFAX: OutFest is back and bigger than ever this month, presenting some of the best professional work from local, regional, and national artists. From contemporary dance to plays, stand-up comedy, and more, this year’s festival brings an eclectic lineup of performances. The fest runs April 21-27 at multiple locations.

TORONTO: Whitestone Ranch, a luxury ranch resort, has opened in Eastern Canada, just two and a half hours north of Toronto. Owned and operated by Municipal Goods, the 33-acre ranch-style resort offers 14 luxury suites in Whitestone Lake, Ontario, and is located in the heart of Northern Muskoka. Guests at the resort can enjoy an array of activities including full-service catering by a private chef, spa services, water adventures (canoeing, kayaking, swimming), golf, hiking, horseback riding, and a tennis court. Guests can book a full buyout of the ranch for corporate events and other gatherings.

Flora Lounge at 1 Hotel Toronto is set to welcome Vesper Bar, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 (No. 13), and No. 85 on The World’s 50 Best Bars, for a two-night guest shift May 1-2. This marks the second installment of Flora’s Guest Shift series. In 2024, it hosted a highly successful two-night event with Hope & Sesame, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars from Guangzhou, China.

VANCOUVER: The ninth edition of Art Vancouver takes place April 24-27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The visual art event will feature exhibitors from Canada and around the world. The event aims to be a dynamic celebration of art, culture, and innovation, offering attendees an opportunity to connect with industry professionals and art enthusiasts alike.

