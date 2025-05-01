GLOBAL: Cinépolis, the leading film exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization host of the Sundance Film Festival, have partnered for the second edition of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025, as well as upcoming editions in 2026 and 2027. This year’s festival will take place May 29 to June 1 in Mexico City, with Cinépolis Diana as the main venue, complemented by Cinépolis Plaza Carso, Cinépolis Mítikah, and Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán.

ATLANTA: Full-service event house WM Events hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening at its Atlanta headquarters last month. Welcoming more than 300 guests, including dignitaries from the City of Hapeville, Atlanta business leaders and philanthropists, and hospitality and event industry professionals, the event showcased speeches, live music, interactive high-tech installations, curated food and beverage offerings, and guided tours of the newly refurbished building.

MIAMI: Chefs Making Waves returns for another foodie cruise May 5-9, departing from Miami. The event—presented by Sixthman, Agency 21 Consulting, and EBG—gives attendees the opportunity to indulge in live culinary and mixology demos, dance parties, theme nights, and more with world-renowned chefs. Talent scheduled to be on board includes Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blais, and Maneet Chauhan.

NEW YORK: Family Style Food Festival, an event at the intersection of food and streetwear culture, makes its highly anticipated New York City debut on May 17 at Industry City in Brooklyn. Hosted by renowned food influencer Keith Lee, the festival will feature exciting activations from three major brands that are reinventing culinary classics through unexpected collaborations.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Visit Orlando named Charles Harris as chief operating officer. Harris is an award-winning global operations management executive with extensive experience in spearheading operational transformation, fostering business growth, and orchestrating impactful sales and marketing strategies within the tourism and hospitality, technology, and sports management industries. Before joining Visit Orlando, Harris served as president and CEO of RSCVA/Reno Tahoe.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]