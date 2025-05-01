GLOBAL: Cinépolis, the leading film exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization host of the Sundance Film Festival, have partnered for the second edition of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025, as well as upcoming editions in 2026 and 2027. This year’s festival will take place May 29 to June 1 in Mexico City, with Cinépolis Diana as the main venue, complemented by Cinépolis Plaza Carso, Cinépolis Mítikah, and Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán.

MONTREAL: The dinosaurs are back at the Montreal Science Centre. "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" runs May 1 through Sept. 7 and marks the 25th anniversary of the science center. It includes an interactive exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, five zones with over 40 models and casts, and an opportunity to explore real fossils and replicas of dinosaur teeth and jaws.

TORONTO: On May 17, Toronto’s iconic Casa Loma will be transformed into an ice cream lover’s dream with the first-ever Chapman’s Ice Cream Festival, a one-day celebration in partnership with Chapman’s Ice Cream. During the day, visitors are invited to enjoy indulgent fun in the Casa Loma Gardens, marking the official start of Casa Loma’s Summer Series. The festival will showcase Chapman’s Super Premium Plus collection, with a variety of new and classic flavors. Admission to the event includes free ice cream, ice cream-themed entertainment, family-friendly games, live music, immersive experiences, and interactive displays that explore Chapman’s long-standing Canadian legacy.

Toronto's waterfront is welcoming back one of its most talked-about experiences. Palapa Tours, the city's original Hawaiian-style floating tiki bar, officially launches its 2025 season on May 3. Operating out of HTO Park, Palapa Tours offers 90-minute cruises around the scenic Toronto Islands aboard two custom-built tiki bar boats. The vessels feature a fully licensed bar, lively music, and views of the city skyline.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Design Victoria 2025, a celebration of creativity featuring over 50 events across four days, takes place May 1-4. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of architecture, interior design, graphic design, product design, and fashion as Victoria’s thriving design ecosystem comes to life. The festival's central hub will be at the Rotunda by Jawl Properties. Here, find a captivating design installation, an information booth, family-friendly workshops, and exhibitions.

