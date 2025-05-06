NATIONAL: The board of directors of the Event Safety Alliance (ESA) has hired Rob Bergeron as the organization’s second executive director. Bergeron brings decades of diverse association management experience and became ESA’s first full-time employee in the chief staff executive role on April 28. Bergeron’s nonprofit background includes leading the Oracle Developer & Technology User Group and the Society of Government Meeting Professionals. He also holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential.

SAN DIEGO: The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club has welcomed chef Ananda Bareño to lead the resort’s culinary program, which includes the Marine Room and The Shores Restaurant, as well as a new restaurant, market, and bar launching as part of a $60 million resortwide transformation. Most recently, she served as executive chef at Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, where she led all food and beverage operations across three dining outlets, banquets, catering, and in-room dining.

SEATTLE: Populus Hotels, a collection of carbon-positive hotels that celebrate and protect the natural world, announced the debut of Populus Seattle, opening late spring 2025. Formerly known as the Westland Building, the adaptive reuse property is now a 120-room boutique hotel, featuring Pioneer Square’s first rooftop bar, a signature restaurant, and a design that evokes the feeling of a Pacific Northwest rainforest. Meeting spaces include The Library and The Art Room, ideal for business meetings, social gatherings, and celebrations of up to 70 guests. The spaces will also regularly host community events and programming that foster collaboration, creativity, and connection.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, an upscale resort-style hotel situated on the shores of Lake Washington, announced Danae Johnsen as wedding and event planner. She brings over a decade of luxury event planning experience in the Seattle area. Before taking on this role, she grew her career at Perfectly Posh Events as a studio manager, later being promoted to senior associate event planner. Since then, she has spent countless hours planning and executing high-end events.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Located across from the historic Eastern Market, Lobby Bar is accepting dinner reservations starting May 16. Offering a refined yet playful take on classic American fare and crafted cocktails, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant is designed to be a gathering place for all. Helming the kitchen is chef and D.C. native Andre Williams.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]