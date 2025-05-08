GLOBAL: Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened Kimpton Main Frankfurt, the brand’s first hotel in Germany. Located in the heart of Frankfurt’s financial district, within the iconic new FOUR Frankfurt development, Kimpton Main Frankfurt aims to blend the brand’s bold, design-forward identity with the dynamic energy, rich history, and culture of one of Germany’s most cosmopolitan cities. The property features 155 guest rooms and a rooftop restaurant.

NATIONAL: The Wall Street Journal bestselling, award-winning author/entrepreneur Natasha Miller has launched a new book, Corporate Event Mastery. The book aims to be a powerful resource for corporate event profs, designed to streamline their workflow, sharpen their strategy, and prove their impact. Drawing on real-world experiences, the book features exclusive interviews with seasoned internal event producers and decision-makers across industries.

MEMPHIS, TENN.: LEO Events, a global events agency, is once again being recognized with a Rocky Top Business Award. The prestigious awards program, hosted by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Office of Alumni Relations, celebrates the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UTK alumni. 2024 marks the second consecutive year that LEO Events has been named to the distinguished list.

NEW YORK: The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) will celebrate its 85th anniversary with a spring gala on May 28. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive preview of the company’s 2025 summer season at a one-night-only spring gala performance. The evening will feature a special excerpt from the ABT New York premiere of The Winter’s Tale by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon.

PHOENIX: Visit Phoenix announced the appointment of Joel Koester as executive director of the newly formed Phoenix Sports and Events Commission. Launched in July 2024, the commission aims to attract a diverse portfolio of sports, arts, and cultural events that drive economic impact and enhance the quality of life across Greater Phoenix. As executive director, Koester will lead strategic efforts to secure, grow, and host major sporting and entertainment events for the region.

