GLOBAL: Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened Kimpton Main Frankfurt, the brand’s first hotel in Germany. Located in the heart of Frankfurt’s financial district, within the iconic new FOUR Frankfurt development, Kimpton Main Frankfurt aims to blend the brand’s bold, design-forward identity with the dynamic energy, rich history, and culture of one of Germany’s most cosmopolitan cities. The property features 155 guest rooms and a rooftop restaurant.

NATIONAL: The Wall Street Journal bestselling, award-winning author/entrepreneur Natasha Miller has launched a new book, Corporate Event Mastery. The book aims to be a powerful resource for corporate event profs, designed to streamline their workflow, sharpen their strategy, and prove their impact. Drawing on real-world experiences, the book features exclusive interviews with seasoned internal event producers and decision-makers across industries.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton announced the highly anticipated concert lineup for KDays Music Fest 2025, featuring a mix of global superstars, breakthrough artists, and local favorites. The lineup includes punk royalty Bad Religion, Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine), USS with Edmonton based-artist VISSIA, and acclaimed Canadian rock band July Talk. KDays will take place July 18-27.

HAMILTON, ONT.: HUPEG and Carmens Group, a Hamilton-based hospitality, food production, and development company, announced the advancement of the $10 million renovation of the Hamilton Convention Centre. Although some interior renovations have already begun, the downtown entertainment and event venue recently received building permits to allow for substantial renovations to commence, with a goal for the project to be completed by February 2026 in time for next year’s JUNO Music Festival and Awards taking place in Hamilton.

MONTREAL: The Old Port of Montréal will be buzzing all summer long with new experiences and new twists on popular classics, and it all starts in May. Residents and visitors alike can explore a festive, engaging site packed with activities. These include a bungee jump, food trucks, mini-golf, and a virtual reality experience.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

